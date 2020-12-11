140 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County; S.C. sets record for new virus cases in a day

On Friday, South Carolina reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with a total of 3,137 confirmed cases and 80 probable cases.
Of those confirmed cases, 140 were in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. There was also a confirmed death in Aiken County, occurring on Dec. 9. The victim was elderly.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Friday was 16,897, and the percent positive was 18.6%. There were also 42 deaths across the state on Friday.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Dec. 9.
“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, S.C. DHEC interim public health director, in a release. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, urged all South Carolinians to continue wearing their masks and practicing social distancing in the release.
“It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19," said Bell in the release.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,397 as of Friday with 95 coronavirus-related deaths.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 92.3% occupancy. There are 143 beds occupied, while there are 12 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,234 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of cases statewide is now 228,261, with 16,965 probable cases, 4,332 confirmed deaths and 341 probable deaths.
Augusta VA chosen to receive vaccine doses
On Friday, the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced it was selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The center, located at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, was selected for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures. In accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the center will begin vaccinating health care personnel and veterans once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine.
The center's ultimate goal is to offer the vaccine to all veterans and employees who want to get it.
“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Robin E. Jackson, medical center director, in a statement.
Holiday hours for COVID-19 testing
The COVID-19 testing site at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way in Graniteville, has some updated hours for the upcoming holiday season.
Typically, the testing is open Wednesday through Monday from 1 to 6 p.m.
The site will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 26. Testing will be available that week on Sunday, Dec. 20; Monday, Dec. 21; and Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The site will also be closed Thursday, Dec. 31, through Saturday, Jan. 2. Testing will be available that week on Sunday, Dec. 27; Monday, Dec. 28; and Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.