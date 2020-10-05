14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County; more testing events scheduled for Midlands

Over a dozen new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Aiken County, officials said Monday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 545 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Monday. In addition to 14 new cases being reported in Aiken County, two other cases of coronavirus were reported in Barnwell County.
A new coronavirus-related death was also reported in Barnwell County. The individual was middle-aged, DHEC said, indicating they were between 35-64 years of age.
Only four new deaths were confirmed in S.C. on Monday, but officials are still investigating almost 200 deaths across the state for coronavirus-related causes. None of Monday's deaths occurred in Aiken County.
As of Oct. 5, there have been over 4,080 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Aiken County, DHEC said. Of the test results reported Monday, 11% were positive for coronavirus.
Want to get tested?
These are some upcoming COVID-19 testing events scheduled for the Midlands region, according to a notice from DHEC. Health insurance and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to receive a free test from DHEC-sponsored events.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
The following are testing events hosted by DHEC's medical partners. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment. For more info, contact providers prior to the scheduled date for testing events.
• Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional Hospital, American Legion Post 154, 99 Edisto St., Johnston.
• Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Mount Beulah Baptist Church, 857 Mt. Beulah Road, Winsor.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional Hospital, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.