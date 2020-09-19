14 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health officials on Saturday announced 706 new cases of coronavirus in the state, 14 of which were traced to Aiken County.
In neighboring Edgefield and Barnwell counties, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported two and three new cases, respectively.
Officials also announced nine additional virus-related deaths. All but one of the people were elderly. None were from Aiken County, data shows.
The latest instances of coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, bring the state's cumulative case count to 134,052. More than 3,000 people have died in South Carolina.
More than 2,300 cases and more than 65 deaths have been logged in Aiken County to date. Far fewer cases have been reported in neighboring Edgefield (510) and Barnwell (578) counties.
Aiken County has been labelled an area of low incidence, a metric that captures recent COVID-19 infections and the potential burden on local health care options and access.
Roughly 1,219,000 tests have been conducted in the Palmetto State since the onset of the pandemic. A little more than 6,300 tests were reported to the state health department on Friday; 11.2% were positive.
DHEC recommends getting tested for coronavirus once a month if "you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask."
"Testing for COVID-19 is essential," the department said in its daily update, "because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not."