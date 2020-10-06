13 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Aiken County

Health officials confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday, and no new coronavirus-related deaths.
Almost 700 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the state by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, including 19 new cases in Barnwell County and one new case in Edgefield County.
S.C. DHEC also confirmed 17 deaths in South Carolina on Tuesday. None of the individuals who died were residents of Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield counties, the agency said.
About 13% of coronavirus test results reported Tuesday were positive for coronavirus.
Want to get tested?
These are some upcoming COVID-19 testing events scheduled for the Midlands region, according to a notice from S.C. DHEC. Health insurance and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to receive a free test from S.C. DHEC-sponsored events.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
The following are testing events hosted by DHEC's medical partners. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral or an appointment. For more info, contact providers prior to the scheduled date for testing events.
• Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Mount Beulah Baptist Church, 857 Mt. Beulah Road, Windsor.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional Hospital, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.