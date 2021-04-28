13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 13 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 403 cases and 28 deaths across the state Wednesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of April 26.

As of April 28, South Carolina has received 4,330,490 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,988,309.

A total of 49,196 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,776, with 177 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,292 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed one virus case Wednesday, while Edgefield County confirmed three cases. There was also a probable coronavirus-related death in Edgefield County on Feb. 18. The victim was elderly.

Across the entire state, there are 487 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently 12 COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as four COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 8,953, and the percent positive was 6.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 480,361, with 96,278 probable cases, 8,337 confirmed deaths and 1,135 probable deaths.