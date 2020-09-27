13 new coronavirus cases, one death confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 556 cases across the rest of the state Sunday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed three deaths across the state, including one in Aiken County. The death occurred on Sept. 22, and the victim was elderly.
Also on Sunday, Barnwell County had six new confirmed cases, and Edgefield County had one new case.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 3,873 as of Sunday with 73 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Sunday was 4,118, and the percent positive was 13.8%.
The total number of cases statewide now amounts to 141,909, with 3,144 virus-related deaths.
There are 734 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 108 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC is working to make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 336 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 with new testing events added regularly.
To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.