12 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County

Health authorities confirmed 755 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina on Monday, including a dozen new cases in Aiken County.
The most recent disease surveillance update from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control brings the state's total COVID-19 case count to nearly 164,000 confirmed cases, 4,540 of which have been in Aiken County. Over 12% of the test results released Monday were positive for coronavirus.
Over 1.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered in South Carolina as of Oct. 26.
The number of current probable cases climbed to 7,555 for South Carolina on Monday. Over 400 probable cases have been reported in Aiken County since the pandemic began, and 10 probable deaths.
S.C. DHEC also confirmed 20 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. Nearly half those deaths were reported in middle-aged individuals; the remaining victims were elderly.
None of the deaths were reported in Aiken County.
Over 230 probable deaths have been reported throughout South Carolina.