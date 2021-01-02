101 new virus cases and 3 deaths reported in Aiken County

State health authorities confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in Aiken County on Saturday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 4,219 cases and 84 deaths across the state Saturday.
This brings South Carolina's confirmed case totals to 287,776 and 4,968 confirmed deaths.
The data reported Saturday is for the date of Dec. 30.
Aiken County's confirmed virus case totals now sits at 7,956 with a total of 118 deaths, according to DHEC's Saturday report. All three of the victims in Aiken County reported Saturday were elderly and occurred between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 16 and 18 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Saturday. Neither reported any new deaths caused by COVID-19.
Barnwell County's confirmed totals now stands at 1,345 cases and 25 deaths. Edgefield County has seen 1,458 confirmed cases and 19 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 12,722, and the percent positive was 33.2%%.
The DHEC Distribution Center reports it has received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and has administered 41,508 to health care facilities within the state, as of Saturday.
As DHEC continues its phased approach of administering vaccinations, the state health department is working with partners to establish vaccination clinics for Phase 1a individuals, which include healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, at independent medical practices, pharmacies, DHEC locations and other sites.
DHEC is also developing an online vaccine overview dashboard expected to launch Jan. 6.