10 new virus cases confirmed countywide

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Sunday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 732 coronavirus cases and 32 virus-related deaths across the state Sunday.
The data reported Sunday is as recent as Friday.
As of March 5, South Carolina has received 1,611,518 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,170,653. There are currently 560,368 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
A total of 31,321 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.
Sunday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,272 with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and two virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Sunday.
The total number of cases statewide is now 449,977 with 75,888 probable cases, 7,744 confirmed deaths and 1,010 probable deaths.