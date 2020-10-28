You are the owner of this article.
10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County; over 600 confirmed across S.C.

  • Updated
Covid-19 Nurses (copy)
MUSC nurse Rebecca Hale, RN, puts on PPE (personal protective equipment) prior to going into a patient’s room while working in the 5C covid unit at MUSC. Nurses working on the Covid-19 5C unit at main hospital. Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

Ten new coronavirus cases have been reported in Aiken County, and 636 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the entire state, S.C. health officials announced Wednesday.

A dozen Aiken County cases also were listed as probable by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That brings Aiken County's confirmed coronavirus case count to 4,570 and probable cases to 446. 

The agency also confirmed 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, in addition to a probable death in a middle-aged individual in Edgefield County.

None of the deaths occurred in Aiken County.

Over 15% of test results released Wednesday were positive for coronavirus.

S.C. DHEC announced recently it would be switching from the deep nasopharyngeal swabs during free COVID-19 testing clinics to the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This switch in testing, S.C. DHEC said Wednesday, allows for "pain free" testing.

Over 1.9 million COVID-19 tests have been administered thus far in South Carolina.

