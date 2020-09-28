10 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County; testing events scheduled for Midlands region

Health authorities confirmed 542 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina on Monday, including 10 new cases in Aiken County.
There were no new deaths in Aiken County on Monday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, though 10 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in other parts of the state.
Over 8% of test results were positive for coronavirus, according to DHEC.
The agency also provided additional clarification for a batch of test results from Clemson University that had previously gone unreported to DHEC. Over the weekend, officials stated that COVID-19 test results from Clemson, which were being processed by the lab Rymedi, had not been reported to the agency and were thus not included in any of DHEC's data surveillance.
According to a news release, Rymedi has been providing delayed results from COVID-19 tests to DHEC since Sept. 26, but the reporting of all the delayed results wasn't completed until Monday.
The test results include over 18,000 negative and 813 positive COVID-19 cases. Two of the results were inconclusive, according to DHEC. The results will not be fully reflected in DHEC's online database until Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Rymedi will report the university’s tests results to DHEC daily moving forward within the required 24-hour timeframe, DHEC said.
Upcoming coronavirus testing clinics
The following testing events are sponsored by DHEC/EMT in the Midlands and require no cost or presence of COVID-19 symptoms, according to a news release. Information is subject to change, according to DHEC, and may be updated at scdhec.gov.
The events are scheduled for:
• Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta Augusta
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.