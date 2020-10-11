10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Aiken County

Another 716 coronavirus cases were confirmed in South Carolina Sunday, including 10 new cases in Aiken County.
South Carolina surpassed 151,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, officials said, after the new batch of test results were processed. Over 10% of Sunday's test results were positive for COVID-19.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed only two new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday for individuals in Hampton and Richland counties. Over 200 deaths remain listed as 'probable' for coronavirus across the state as authorities continue to investigate cases.
Eight coronavirus cases were also confirmed in Barnwell County, S.C. DHEC said, and two new cases were confirmed in Edgefield.
Want to get tested?
The following are upcoming COVID-19 community testing clinics scheduled in the Midlands Region by S.C. DHEC. Details are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov for more information.
• Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
• Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield; BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield
• Oct. 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell