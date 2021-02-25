1 virus-related death, 15 virus cases confirmed Thursday in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 15 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Thursday.

The death occurred on Feb. 19 and the victim was middle-aged.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 921 cases and 42 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Thursday.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of Feb. 23.

CVS in Aiken is now accepting vaccine appointments. To make an appointment, or to view a list of other CVS locations offering the vaccine, visit cvs.com and click "Check vaccine availability." Residents without online access can call the CVS customer service line at 800-746-7287.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,986, with 167 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,587 probable COVID-19 cases and 35 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and six virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday. There was also a probable coronavirus-related death in Edgefield County on Feb. 11. The victim was an elderly resident.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.2% occupancy. There are 132 beds occupied, while there are 23 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 939 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 26,810, and the percent positive was 8.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 440,517, with 71,029 probable cases, 7,502 confirmed deaths and 941 probable deaths.