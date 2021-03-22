1 probable coronavirus-related death, four new cases confirmed Monday in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed four COVID-19 cases and one probable coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Monday.

The probable death occurred Jan. 17. The victim was middle-aged.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 343 cases and 16 deaths across the state Monday.

The data reported Monday is for the date of March 20.

As of March 22, South Carolina has received 2,364,080 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,682,982. There are currently 676,265 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 44,424 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,411, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,937 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, zero virus cases were confirmed in each on Monday. There was a confirmed coronavirus-related death in Barnwell County on Jan. 23. The victim was elderly.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 52.9% occupancy. There are 82 beds occupied, while there are 73 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 535 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 11,407, and the percent positive was 4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 459,772, with 82,431 probable cases, 7,969 confirmed deaths and 1,058 probable deaths.