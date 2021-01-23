1 new virus death, 67 cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 67 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Saturday.
The death occurred Jan. 20 in a middle-aged resident.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 3,435 cases and 63 deaths across the state Friday.
The data reported Saturday is for the date of Jan. 21.
As of Jan. 23, South Carolina has received 542,050 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 267,884 of those. There are currently 305,672 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 1,645 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 1,717 of them.
The administration percentage is higher than 100% because DHEC's number of inventory is based on five doses per vial. Some facilities, such as Aiken Regional, have been able to get six or seven doses from one vial. Thus, the number administrated is higher than the number received.
Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 9,940, with 139 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,869 probable COVID-19 cases and 24 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 20 and 26 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Friday. There was also a probable coronavirus-related death in Barnwell, occurring on Dec. 30 in an elderly resident.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 87.1% occupancy. There are 135 beds occupied, while there are 20 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,224 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 14,494, and the percent positive was 23.7%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 373,399, with 40,930 probable cases, 5,855 confirmed deaths and 624 probable deaths.