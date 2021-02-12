1 coronavirus death, 40 new cases reported in Aiken County on Friday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 40 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Friday.
The death occurred on Feb. 4 and the victim was elderly. There was also a probable coronavirus-related death in the county, occurring Feb. 6, and the person was elderly.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,070 cases and 45 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Friday.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Feb. 10.
As of Feb. 9, South Carolina has received 970,550 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 608,498. There are currently 443,285 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 3,835 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 3,483 of them.
Augusta University Medical Center has received 1,950 Pfizer doses to be administered in Aiken, of which 1,038 have been used.
Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall has administered 759 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 177 second doses.
CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at many of its locations around South Carolina, including Aiken. To register for an appointment, visit the CVS website.
University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents aged 65 and older who have seen a University Hospital physician in the past 18 months.
The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. Residents will return at the same appointment time on March 23 for the second dose.
Appointments will be made online at eventbrite.com. Appointments cannot be made over the phone.
Residents can sign up for future vaccination clinics being held by Rural Health Services on the organization's website.
Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,491, with 160 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,712 probable COVID-19 cases and 31 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 28 and 18 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Friday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.8% occupancy. There are 133 beds occupied, while there are 22 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,375 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 37,536, and the percent positive was 8.9%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 421,876, with 58,281 probable cases, 7,057 confirmed deaths and 837 probable deaths.