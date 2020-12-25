Community comes together to provide holiday meal boxes

Area Churches Together Serving hosted its Feed the Need Aiken County 2020 Advent Food Distribution on Dec. 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the ACTS location in downtown Aiken.
The Advent Food Distribution was held in partnership with Flo Holford and Debbie Boehner, active supporters of ACTS. Cody Anderson, owner and director of George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, provided a location for the community to drop off completed food boxes.
The community has united since Thanksgiving to create food boxes for those in need during the Christmas holiday.
“What began as a post on social media resulted in an overwhelming response from the community," Holford said. "Within a few weeks, we were able to distribute approximately 300 boxes of food, with donations continuing to follow. This will allow ACTS in their many county outreaches to assist those in need. I cannot think of a better way to get in the Christmas spirit than to reach out to others.”
Each food box contained items such as canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, soup, cranberry sauce, dessert mix and more. Frozen turkey breasts from Feaster’s Foods completed each box. Families received everything needed to provide a complete Christmas dinner in addition to food for other meals.
ACTS volunteers, Pastor Matt Steelman and members of the NAACP Youth Council, Aiken Public Safety and NewSpring Church facilitated distribution of the food boxes.
Pastor Eder Herrara with Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church helped distribute food boxes to residents along the 421 corridor and Second Baptist Church assisted with the distribution to needy families in north Aiken.
ACTS is thankful for everyone who helped organize and support the advent food distribution. The Aiken Horse Park Foundation and Equus Events provided financial support to help ensure a successful event. Councilwoman Kay Brohl also attended the distribution to provide support to those who were assisting during the event.
“We are so grateful to Flo Holford who came to us with this wonderful initiative to provide holiday cheer to many in our community who are struggling during these extraordinary times,” said Suzanne Jackson, executive director of ACTS.