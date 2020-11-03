Column: Why I voted for Donald Trump

My decision to vote for Donald Trump should come as no surprise to regular readers of these columns. Although I try to stay in the moderate lane, I find myself landing on the conservative side of nearly every issue.
But I was not always a Trump supporter. In several columns during the 2016 primary season I argued strongly that the GOP should nominate someone other than the brash New York City businessman. And some readers may recall my Election Day column four years ago, wherein I recounted sitting in my car in the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center parking lot, poring one more time over my list of pros and cons, before going inside to cast an uneasy vote for Donald Trump.
This year, I had no such angst – I voted for him without hesitation. But why? What changed?
• The mystery is gone. We now know Donald Trump, warts and all. I may disagree with many things he says and the way he says them, I may roll my eyes and scratch my bald head, but I always know where he stands, and I’m confident that he won’t alter that stance to accommodate party, critics or media. Like him or not, Trump is 100% authentic. What you see is what you get. How rare is that among politicians today?
• I believe that he is on the right side of nearly all the important issues facing our country, on what we must do to allow it to prosper and grow, and on what we need to fix.
• Trump is a powerhouse, a perpetual motion machine. I’m awed by his energy, drive and stamina. He runs circles around his staff and his opponents. The presidency is a grueling job – it demands someone who’s up to it, physically and mentally.
• He’s fearless. Trump trusts his instincts and he’s completely willing to pursue them, unafraid of (and at times he seems energized by) withering criticism, disagreement, derision and ridicule.
• His resilience in the face of unceasing opposition is nothing short of amazing. When Trump was elected in 2016, I was surprised, happy that we wouldn’t have to endure a Hillary Clinton presidency, and cautiously optimistic about the new administration. But I was unprepared for the wall of contempt and concerted four-year campaign to undo the election results.
• Contrary to the media-assigned caricature, Trump is relentlessly positive. In my view, his advice to all following his own recovery from COVID-19 – that we can’t let it dominate our lives – is exactly right for these difficult times.
These are the traits of a remarkably able executive; they enable him to get things done. His overall success in fulfilling 2016 campaign promises is, in itself, a solid reason to award him a second term.
And what about Trump’s competition? Does his opponent give me any reason to think twice about my choice?
No. Joe Biden is a journeyman lifetime politician. His mild temperament and carefully crafted Mr. Clean image stand in stark contrast to President Trump and may seem to offer an enticing respite from the chaos of the past four years. But there is nothing in Biden’s experience or track record to suggest that he is up to the challenge of the US presidency.
And with Biden, of course, comes the entire Democrat revolution – a hard left turn into higher taxes, bigger government, more regulation, a frightfully misguided green new deal and lots of free stuff – all at precisely the wrong time.
Yes, Trump is unpopular. American media are pervasively liberal in any circumstance; they have been brutally negative on Trump for four years, and his own abrasive demeanor adds fuel to their fire. It’s no surprise that many Americans dislike Trump and some – sadly – revile him.
I hope that changes with time. But for now, it doesn’t matter. What counts is what he has done and what he can do for our nation – and that’s why he won my vote.