Column: What if Trump is right?

Like most Americans, I am instinctively inclined to trust our government and its processes. Despite our political disagreements, we can accept an election outcome even if we don’t like it. For that reason, I’ve been itching to hear the president concede to Joe Biden, gracefully and soon, and let the transition proceed.
That’s certainly the path of least resistance. We’re told by the Democrats that the 2020 election went fine – nothing to see here, move along please. Print and broadcast media (the same voices that trumpeted the Russia collusion scam) now paste the adjective "baseless" in front of every Trump claim about election irregularities.
But then, President Trump never takes the path of least resistance. In fact, that’s what we like about him – his resilience and absolute willingness to forge ahead in the face of withering fire. But Trump’s crusade to overturn the election is running out of gas. His team’s strategy of turning every hint of malfeasance into a lawsuit – which the courts easily swat away – weakens his case in the public eye. And his demeanor – like a spoiled child who doesn’t get his way – doesn’t help.
But what if he’s right?
It’s possible. There are legitimate reasons for skepticism about the 2020 election outcome, and they warrant full consideration. They fall primarily in two areas: anomalies in the vote tallies and the consequences of large-scale mail-in voting.
My column four weeks ago asserted that in several respects the timing, numbers and breakdown of swing state votes seemed “fishy.” I was referring to the recorded – but never fully explained – huge, instantaneous increases in Biden votes in must-win states, all in the early morning hours of Nov. 4.
The emerging facts support the concern. In a recent statistical assessment of 8,950 incremental updates that added mail-in voting results to the vote tallies in multiple states, several of the updates were determined to be extreme outliers (i.e., very suspect) based on inconsistency with other updates in comparable locations.
Those four updates – two in Michigan and one each in Wisconsin and Georgia – effectively erased Trump’s substantial election-day lead in those states. One of the two Michigan updates awarded 141,258 votes to Biden and just 5,968 for Trump, a 96%-to-4% advantage for Biden that is beyond credible.
This is just math, not allegation of wrongdoing. But they raise glaring questions. We don’t know what caused the anomalies – there may be logical explanations – but they tie directly to the election outcome, so they beg for thorough, independent examination.
Regarding the election process, it is no surprise – as predicted months before the election – that large scale mail-in voting, particularly when implemented on the fly, is fraught both with potential for error and opportunities for fraud. We saw alarming previews of those problems in primary elections earlier this year; now, we’re seeing those same difficulties on a grand scale.
Among mail-in process areas deserving particular attention are validation of valid voter registration (by signature comparison or other means) on ballots received by mail and acceptance of votes possibly mailed after the election. These are both problems that clearly impacted the overall election outcome and that were teed up by questionable state rule changes in the weeks before Nov. 4.
My takeaways?
The 2020 election will not be overturned. Courts will not and should not do so absent compelling evidence of wrongdoing sufficient to negate the overall outcome. No such compelling evidence has yet been presented.
I believe that Democrats won the 2020 presidential election thanks primarily to their four-year, concerted and unprecedented campaign to resist, impugn, investigate and impeach a duly elected president. That tactic has been politically successful, and it’s not voter fraud. But it has been extraordinarily harmful to the nation – and, sadly, sets the tone for all future administrations.
I don’t believe that our one-voter-one-vote election ethic has yet gone by the wayside, rendered obsolete by a combination of skilled political operatives, massive influence by big tech and media, and sophisticated computer systems capable of delivering the desired outcome on demand. But watch out – it’s right around the corner.
President Trump should concede now, noting the need for continued examination of the election problems, and then participate visibly in the transition. Biden should concur and commit to disclosing and acting on its findings. Both men – and the country – would benefit.
Trump’s challenge to the 2020 election may be unwelcome to many but it is warranted.