Column: The insurrection that wasn't

Words matter. How we describe something affects the way others perceive it and react to it.
Politicians and pundits always prefer ominous-sounding verbiage for their pet causes. “Global warming,” for example, sounds like an inconvenience – but “existential crisis” is much more compelling and opens the door to budget-busting green new deals and bold-sounding executive orders.
Since the Jan. 6 riotous assault on the U.S. Capitol, no single word has been more impactful than “insurrection,” the centerpiece of next week’s senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
That term was plucked out of the air by commentators at some point in the feverish live TV coverage of the Jan. 6 mayhem. In his impromptu address that afternoon, President-elect Biden asserted that “it’s not protest, it’s insurrection.” That now has become widely accepted as gospel truth.
But was that what really happened? Insurrection is an armed uprising, a rebellion, an attempt to overthrow the government. Bad as it was, the Jan. 6 mayhem was clearly not that. Rather, it was yet another episode of the violent behavior that is becoming all too familiar in American life.
Rioting in our cities since June 2020 has inflicted billions of dollars in damage, destroyed the livelihoods of many and taken dozens of lives. Remember the month long “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” forcefully established by insurgents in Seattle? Or the police station overrun, sacked and burned down in Minneapolis? Or the many attacks on police officers, clearly incited by incendiary rhetoric?
For those assaults on government authority, the term “riot” was too harsh. Instead, media stuck doggedly to “largely peaceful protest,” arguing that the arson, looting and violence we saw on TV every night was perpetrated by a small percentage of the otherwise well-intended protesters. But for the four-hour chaos of Jan. 6, they zipped right past protest and riot, landing squarely on insurrection.
Once that label took root, we were off to the races. The chilling specter of an American insurrection – a threat to our very democracy – is so frightening that we’ll do anything to counter it.
My column three weeks ago argued that we should take the Jan. 6 riot seriously, learn from it, but not overreact. But we did overreact, by a mile. We’ve turned Washington, D.C., into an armed camp; we’ve effectively suspended the First Amendment, allowing and encouraging large-scale censorship of out-of-favor opinions; we’ve embarked on a vendetta of recrimination and retribution against those who dared to question the 2020 election results.
We can all agree on the importance of preventing another episode like the Jan. 6 riot. But to eliminate that possibility, and with the presidential inauguration pending, we fortified Washington DC with miles of barbed wire fencing, access control checkpoints, and 25,000 National Guard soldiers.
Had the crazies been able to pull off a repeat of their Jan. 6 assault – several hundred angry intruders, most armed only with American flags – each would have been opposed by 100 battle-ready troops. That should be enough.
The 25,000-troop military force is vastly larger than has ever been called on to protect Washington, even during wartime. By comparison, in the dark days and weeks after 9/11, a time when America actually had been attacked and no one knew for sure when the next one might come, 100 National Guardsmen (Task Force Capital Guardian) were mobilized to assist police in securing the city.
Over-reaction? Clearly. Or maybe it’s just performance art, a not-so-subtle reminder to the public about the imminent danger posed by our former president and his supposed allies on the far right.
There’s still more to be learned about the Jan. 6 event, but a few things seem clear:
1. American democracy was never in jeopardy. There was no attempted coup, no rebel army in standby, no interim government ready to take the reins.
2. The Capitol siege was similar in many respects to the other violent events that have plagued us for the past year: an angry protest run amok, hijacked (spontaneously or by design) by a handful of extremists.
3. Situations like that are inevitably amplified by incendiary rhetoric from leaders. We must tone it down, on all sides.
4. Mob behavior is always volatile, always unpredictable, and always dangerous. Jan. 6 was no exception.
It is imperative that we find a way to deal with both the escalating violence in America and the polarization and deep-seated distrust that feed it. More threatening to American democracy than the Jan. 6 riot – or whatever we call it – is how we react to it. Exaggeration, cancel culture and political retribution won’t help.