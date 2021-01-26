Column: That elusive unity

Just one week ago President Joe Biden delivered a stirring inaugural address. In the main, it was an impassioned plea for national unity – certainly the right tone and the right message for the many Americans who voted for Biden exactly for that reason. So far, so good.
Or maybe not.
The problem of course is the stark difference between Biden’s seemingly genuine sentiments and everything he’s done since then. In the 72 hours following his inaugural address, Biden rolled out over 30 executive orders. Many are hard turns to the left on very controversial issues, with not so much as a hint of common ground.
The list is long and varied: orders to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and to cancel the Keystone Pipeline – symbolic acquiescence to climate extremism that will have no effect on the earth’s climate but will hurt the American economy, jobs and energy independence; pause on deportation of illegal aliens, including those convicted of felonies in the U.S.; sweeping new rules on transgender rights, with ominous consequences to women-only athletics; elimination of the hugely successful Trump administration policy on regulatory reduction; and many others.
To be clear, there’s nothing surprising or improper about a new administration striking out in a new direction. But most of these actions seem to have been selected purely on the basis that whatever Trump and his supporters liked, Biden and his do not. Surely the flurry of new orders is popular with the Democratic left, but they have been issued with little apparent concern for harmful consequences on real people and no time at all for the substantive dialogue needed for closure on such controversial matters.
More ominous are new rumblings among Senate Democratic leaders to nuke the filibuster – the only mechanism that gives voice to the minority. And there are the ongoing plans to proceed with an impeachment trial – political grandstanding to remove from office someone who is no longer in office.
The net effect of all of this is to deepen the divide among Americans – a rocky start for the new president who insists that his overarching objective is national unity.
My unsolicited advice to our new president: don’t allow yourself to get sucked into believing your own press, the tsunami of adulation that makes it seem as if the ideological debate is over, that progressives have triumphed and the whole nation is quite happy with that outcome.
Far from it. Today, Donald Trump may be a political pariah, leaving the stage to hisses and boos – but 75 million Americans voted for him. I’ve no doubt that many of those voters were uncomfortable with Trump as a person but very much liked what he did. Look no further than the election results themselves: no blue wave and razor thin margins in both House and Senate, hardly a mandate for an abrupt left turn.
The new administration will be able to get away with this for a while, given the air cover of a fawning media. But in time, the true impact of Biden’s new actions will be felt and understood, regardless of media messaging. And wouldn’t it be nice (wishful thinking) to have a collective media that presents an even-handed treatment of our very human presidents instead of predetermined praise or condemnation based solely on political affiliation?
In several columns over the past few years, I’ve expressed what I believe to be an accurate thumbnail sketch of Donald Trump: he’s authentic – what you see is what you get. Trump is often crude and bombastic, many don’t like that, but you always know where he stands and that he has the energy and courage to act on his convictions.
Early signals from the new president suggest just the opposite. What you see is a grandfatherly, genial and compassionate man who says he wants healing and unity; but what you get is a highly partisan agenda, all cloaked in nice words and implemented by an administration with little evident interest in those sentiments.
President Joe Biden has a once-in-a-lifetime (truly) golden opportunity to reboot a limping, scarred nation. He deserves the open-minded support of all Americans.
Democrats now hold the White House and both chambers of Congress. Pulling together the disparate wings of the Democratic Party is the least of Joe Biden’s problems; appeasing those factions at the expense of alienating the broader American electorate would be a huge mistake.
The ball is in Biden’s court. He has the power to heal and unify, if only he has the will to exercise that power.