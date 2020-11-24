Column: Thanksgiving 2020: Counting our blessings

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, that uniquely American holiday when we come together with family and friends (virtually if necessary) to marvel at the blessings of life in this great land.
Our rich tradition of giving thanks is rooted in real – if romanticized – history. In November 1621, just one year after landing on Plymouth’s (now Massachusetts) forbidding shores, 53 Pilgrim colonists and about 90 Wampanoag tribesmen gathered to celebrate their colony’s first successful harvest.
The enduring lesson of that first Thanksgiving is this: It was a recognition of all that’s good, even in the midst of daily struggle for survival. In their quest for religious freedom, the Pilgrims had taken great personal risks and endured severe hardships. But they were able to look past their day-to-day travails, reflect on their blessings and recommit to building a better tomorrow.
Here in 2020, it is similarly difficult to see beyond the tumult, rancor, implacable division among us. But as in Plymouth Colony, there is much to celebrate – even if clouded by the chaos of the moment. What better time than Thanksgiving to set aside the arguments of the day and reflect on our blessings?
Here’s a short list:
1. We’re Americans. Our nation is not perfect, just the best in the world. While our priceless good fortune to be here may be unearned, our nation’s greatness is no accident – it was hard won by our founders and requires constant nurturing and protection.
2. Freedom. The central, spectacular feature of American citizenship is our constitutionally protected right to live, worship, think and speak however we wish. It’s easy to take that for granted; let’s resolve to keep freedom intact, no matter how challenging.
3. Food and shelter. A bountiful family feast in a warm, secure home – the epitome of Thanksgiving – is a basic need that is sadly not available to all in this country and billions around the world. While we count our own blessings, we must find better ways to share our prosperity with those less fortunate.
4. Good health. With the pandemic raging on, do I dare suggest that we Americans are blessed with good health? Yes, I do. The fact remains that, despite daily panic-inducing headlines and political opportunism, we are beating back the coronavirus with solid science, excellent therapeutics and dedicated health care – and one or more vaccines are close at hand – developed years faster than anyone believed possible.
COVID-19 is a deadly infectious disease. It has taken a tragic toll, principally among the elderly and infirm. But mortality is decreasing and is far lower than heart disease or cancer. Let’s stop looking for someone to blame and start celebrating real progress.
5. Social justice. Behind the clamor for improved social justice in America is the undeniable truth that our nation over its lifetime has taken enormous strides in that direction, among the best in the world. We are a nation of imperfect human beings, but we are not systemically racist.
6. Strong economy. It’s the engine that makes all else possible – jobs, livable wages, home ownership, retirement. Our robust economy at the onset of the pandemic made it possible for us to limp through its worst days and then bounce back vigorously – and it will support us again as the second wave unfolds.
7. World peace, however fragile. The truly existential threat of our times is an unstable and angry world, bristling with nuclear weapons capable of unimaginable damage. World peace must remain the No. 1 priority of our leaders.
8. Our protectors. Our armed services men and women keep us safe from current or future aggressors – often in lonely, hostile places far from family, hearth and home. And by extension our police officers do the same, often in harm’s way right here in the U.S.
9. Each other. Those among us who dedicate their lives to helping in so many ways – as caregivers, health care workers, food bank volunteers, social services and citizens who simply keep an eye peeled for opportunities to make our life better for others.
A lot has been said lately about healing. That’s long overdue and desired by many, but it’s also a two-way street. It demands trust, truth and willingness on all sides to find common ground.
Thanksgiving Day reflections can be a starting point. Surely there is room for constructive debate about what needs improvement and how to achieve it. But in the main, there’s more to agree on than not. We all share this cornucopia of blessings.
In the best Aiken tradition, have a blessed day.