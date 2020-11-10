Column: Takeaways from a tumultuous election

Finally, the 2020 election is over (more or less). Election controversy still rages, but there is little doubt our next president will be Joe Biden. This election was one like none other in our history, with lessons and implications not to be forgotten.
Here’s my list:
1. President Trump’s supporters are just as devastated today as were Hillary Clinton’s faithful following her stunning election loss in 2016. What matters now is how we deal with it. The Democrats’ four-year temper tantrum, orchestrated resistance, baseless Russia collusion investigation and wholly political impeachment all contributed directly to the division that now paralyzes our nation. The GOP must not go down that dark road, however tempting.
2. COVID-19 was an ominous presence throughout the election (as it is in every aspect of 2020 life) – but it was more of an excuse than a reason for much of what happened. Early, in-person voting, as here in South Carolina, was convenient and COVID-safe and avoided the chaos and controversy of the rushed, poorly planned mail-in voting in other states.
Joe Biden’s ludicrous claim that Trump administration’s mishandling of the pandemic caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths (evidently the million deaths outside the U.S. were just caused by the virus, not leaders of those countries) was a shrewd campaign tactic and may have won the election for him – but it planted needless public distrust about important matters such as school openings, economic restart and the ongoing, critically important development of effective therapeutics and vaccines.
3. The 71 million votes for president Trump, more than received by any GOP presidential candidate in history, make clear that mainstream Americans do not share the media/Democratic caricature of Trump as the root of all evil, existential threat to the nation. The widely predicted blue tsunami never materialized.
For that reason, it behooves Democrats to recognize and respect this populist and ever-more-diverse American coalition. Those Trump voters don’t believe our country is systemically racist; they support social justice but they have no tolerance for violence and rioting in its name; they have zero enthusiasm for defunding police and dismantling American energy production. And they’re not going anywhere.
4. Trump’s reluctance to accept at face value the roller vote count is not an attack on the sanctity of American elections and it does not imperil peaceful transition of power. On the contrary, given the four-year concerted Democratic effort to undo the results of the 2016 election, Trump’s and his supporters’ skepticism is quite rational. Moreover, the massive and mysterious vote count shift – from solid Trump leads in most battleground states late on election night to the exact opposite early the next morning – had a distinctly fishy smell and surely raises legitimate questions.
The president and all Americans – including those who would prefer to look the other way – deserve answers to these questions. But despite multiple indications of election malfeasance, it is unlikely the courts will find the compelling evidence needed to overturn election results in several states. But don’t fret, the inauguration is still two months away; there’s plenty of time for orderly transition.
5. Those who yearn for healing and unity – hopefully, that’s most of us – are in for a rude awakening if they expect that to be the magical effect of Trump’s departure and Biden’s arrival.
The hard truth is that both politicians and media detest unity. They feast on division. They pry apart the cracks that separate us. For any candidate seeking election, a controversial wedge issue is infinitely more valuable than a solved problem. As an example, look no further than Joe Biden’s opportunistic exploitation of the pandemic.
If we truly want unity, we must send a crystal-clear message of disapproval to our political leaders and media by challenging – not cheering – their divisive behavior.
______
At its core, the principal outcome of the 2020 election is the rejection of extremism, whether in the form of abrasive Trump rhetoric or Democratic threats of radical upheaval. The election was a solid win for the moderate track, the sensible center. It’s a voter mandate to start working together on solving problems rather than arguing about them (with COVID-19 as candidate No. 1).
A self-proclaimed moderate president who just won a cliff-hanger election, in concert with a Congress comprising a razor-thin Democratic House majority and razor-thin Republican Senate majority, could be the most productive combination ever. If successful, do we care who gets the credit?
Let’s count our blessings, clean up our collective act and find our way to the high road for midterm elections.