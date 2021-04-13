Column: Speak up, speak out and be heard

There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that protects freedom of thought, probably because the very idea that our personal views need protection seems absurd. Surely, freedom of speech is protection enough. As Americans, we take that for granted – it’s embedded in our American DNA and it’s guaranteed, clear as day, right there in the First Amendment.
But even that seems to be slipping away. What’s going on?
Yes, we’re more divided than ever. But that’s not new – we’ve been living with sharp political differences for as long as any of us can remember. What’s different today, in my view, is woke society’s zero tolerance for dissenting viewpoints and for those with the temerity to express them.
From time to time in these columns, I’ve pointed out the striking parallels between author George Orwell’s nightmarish vision of the future – principally in his landmark novel "1984," published 72 years ago – and what we’re seeing today. The similarities are too compelling to dismiss.
In Orwell’s fictional construct, a seemingly benevolent government (led by “Big Brother”) exerts iron-fisted control over a compliant populace, largely by managing public thought. Big Brother restricts information, rewrites history, prescribes terminology that evokes the desired public response, requires citizens to report the transgressions of others and ruthlessly punishes dissent.
It’s no longer just fiction. These have turned out to be standard measures employed by totalitarian regimes, including the former USSR and today’s Communist China. And to a very real extent they are taking root right here in the U.S.
A few examples, among many, include:
1. Climate change. This is the topic on which the science has been deemed so completely settled that there is no longer room for debate. In reality, of course, the science continues to evolve and there are legitimate questions regarding both projections of environmental doom and the efficacy and effectiveness of proposed solutions. No matter, reasoned disagreement is dismissed as “denial” and penalized enthusiastically.
2. COVID-19. YouTube refuses to post a recorded panel discussion convened by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in which world-renowned scientists challenge the Biden administration’s COVID-19 protection policies (supposedly based on “scientific consensus”), including utility of masks and lockdowns – exactly the discussion American citizens, and leaders, need to hear.
3. Immigration. The Biden administration has severely restricted media access to the border, while asserting that the increase in illegal entries is simply the normal seasonal surge – when in fact border apprehensions have increased dramatically in each of the past three months.
4. Election integrity. Today there is only one acceptable line of thought: The 2020 presidential election was completely fair and transparent. There is no middle ground, no need for assessment and anyone who falls for the "big lie" is not worthy to serve in elected office, no matter what they or their constituents believe.
5. American history. The New York Times’ 1619 Project revisionist narrative – that our nation was founded on slavery – although widely debunked by historians, is now mandated in many American schools.
6. Gender fluidity. The quaint notion that biological sex (in all but very rare cases) can be determined unambiguously at birth has been replaced by the new, officially sanctioned idea that gender is purely a matter of personal choice and biologically irrelevant. Use of non-specific gender pronouns is now widely mandated.
7. Military culture. New Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced screening and removal from U.S. armed forces of any who hold undefined “extremist” views.
The 1984-style thought control is working, primarily because the consequences of disagreement have become so intimidating. Our own Big Brother government has effectively engaged media, business, big tech and public citizens to help in rooting out improper views and silencing those in our midst who espouse them.
Amazon decides which authors are worthy of publication. Facebook and Twitter determine what information voters should see. Major League Baseball punishes struggling small businesses in Atlanta by relocating this year’s All-Star game. And the administration pursues “reforms” in Senate rules and Supreme Court structure that will have the certain effect of suppressing conservative input in legislation and judicial rulings.
In time, Democratic overreach may prove to be its own effective antidote to extreme left-wing views. But for now, our only recourse is to open our eyes to what’s happening and see it for what it is. I suspect that many – on both sides – recognize and dislike the heavy-handed cancel culture.
Our political leaders will ignore disapproving silent majorities as long as they (we) stay silent. Don’t let them. Speak up, speak out and be heard.