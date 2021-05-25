Column: Serious problems demand serious solutions

Serious problems demand serious solutions
Last week, columnist Tony DiStefano urged us all to work together for the common good. I agree, wholeheartedly.
Two years ago, I wrote a book titled "Indivisible?" on that very subject. Its central premise is that the acrimony between political factions is destroying our nation and there is ample common ground on which we could work together for common purpose. In retrospect, my book is naïve; the combined sledgehammers of COVID-19 and the contested 2020 election have driven us further apart than ever. But in principle, I’m still all in.
In many respects, progressives and conservatives want the same things for our country. Where we inevitably disagree is on how best to achieve those objectives. And right now, in my view, our elected leadership is pushing far too many feel-good, politically savvy corrective actions and too few that strike at the heart of the issues. That never bodes well for the common good.
It’s simple. Serious problems demand serious solutions.
Some examples:
• Climate change. The common good is hardly served by a strategy that is certain to make electrical energy less available, less reliable and far more expensive for every consumer – and at the same time has little potential to make even a detectable dent in global warming. Yes, we must shift to sustainable, cleaner sources of energy, but we must do so in an orderly, controlled way; we must preserve our limited natural resources; and like all flora and fauna on this earth we must adapt to inevitable climate change, not try to play God and stop it.
• Preventing nuclear war. Nuclear arsenals pose by far the greatest existential threat to the planet and its inhabitants. Yes, we must communicate with our adversaries – but only from a position of clear military superiority and evident willingness to use it if pushed.
The porous southern border is today a huge threat to our security and health. The root cause is obvious: the U.S. is by far the best country in the world to live in, and the countries to our south are among the worst. Massive financial aid and other assistance to our southern neighbors may be generous and humanitarian but cannot significantly overcome the magnetic attraction of the U.S. to prospective intruders.
The solution is similarly obvious: increase legal immigration to the maximum manageable level, and slam the door shut to illegal entry.
• COVID 19. The solution, close at hand, is herd immunity, achieved through vaccination of enough people to prevent epidemic level spread. Masks and lockdowns were stopgap measures, and not particularly effective ones. Let’s stop pretending that they will play a significant role going forward and let’s keep the politics out of it.
• Economic stimulus. The U.S. economy is already steaming back to life. We don’t need more stimulus – we need to get back to work. The extended unemployment benefits seem to be encouraging many to stay unemployed, and printing or borrowing trillions of dollars will aggravate the inflation that is already growing too fast, disproportionately harming those most in need.
• Tax reform. What level of taxation of the rich constitutes a “fair share”? Currently, the top 1% of taxpayers pay about 40% of U.S. federal taxes; the bottom 50% pay about 3%. And we know that confiscating 100% of top taxpayers’ assets would not come close to providing the funds needed to pay off our national debt. Taxing the rich is political posturing; taken too far, it can severely diminish the investment and job creation that keeps our economy going – objective No. 1 for the common good.
• Voting rights. We can all agree that all citizens should have easy and equal opportunity to vote. But of course, achieving that requires a balance among competing factors: we need processes that both provide that access to citizens and simultaneously denies it to non-citizens, and that protect remotely cast ballots from malicious or accidental mishandling.
Constitutionally, those processes are state responsibilities. Democrats dismiss recent legislation in Georgia, Texas and Florida as GOP attempts at voter suppression. That’s nonsense – these are sensible reforms, improving both voter access and ballot protection.
We all want those problems solved. If we could get the politics out of the way, we could come together and make serious headway. But I for one am weary of the reflexive stereotyping of conservatives as people who care only for themselves and not the common good.
It’s a bum rap. We’re simply taking a hard-eyed, objective look at the problems. Join us, please.