Column: Searching for truth

In the whirlwind of the past three months – a controversial election, the capitol riot, impeachment, a new administration undoing everything the last one did – a new narrative has taken shape, one with sweeping implications.
It goes something like this: disinformation is the new capital crime. Donald Trump’s lies about the election, embraced by the gullible masses, have taken the nation to the brink. Disinformation in the public square incites turmoil. It is the immediate cause of everything that’s wrong with America – a problem so intrinsically harmful that we must stop at nothing to purge it from our lives.
Without question, actual disinformation – the malicious distortion of fact – is bad. But the new politicized version includes anything which does not align with officially sanctioned views. Improper opinions – and, perish the thought, if spoken aloud – are now considered as dangerous as (or worse than) improper actions, and they must be punished accordingly.
Opposition to unpopular speech – such as dismissing disagreement with climate change dogma as “science denial” – is nothing new. In the 16th century, Galileo was persecuted and jailed for daring to assert that the earth orbits around the sun, contrary to popular belief at the time. But it’s now reaching new heights, pushed by the liberals who were once champions of dissent.
Suddenly, it’s not clear whether the First Amendment – the bulwark of American freedom – protects speech with which our leaders disagree. Supposedly sensible people are now pushing the idea of a “Reality Czar” to keep American thinking in line. Never did I think we could be slipping so close as we seem to be right now to George Orwell’s nightmarish vision.
On the surface, concern about the truthfulness in public discourse, particularly from our elected leaders. No argument there – I’m all in.
But here’s the catch: where does one find the truth? How do we distinguish between the definite true, the maybe true and the pure bunk? And most importantly, who is the objective arbiter?
It would be nice if our elected leadership were dependable arbiters of truth, but they’re not – these are the folks on both the left and right who make a living by spinning facts to their best advantage. Ditto with media that does the same. And it’s certainly not the internet, compiling mountains of unfiltered blather from anyone who wants to put it there. Information from hard news journalism (Associated Press, for example) and academia both reflect distinct left-leaning bias, as confirmed by independent analyses.
And don’t even think about Big Tech – Facebook, Twitter and Amazon – huge, immensely influential corporations with unconstrained ability to decide what we can and cannot see.
Now back to the obvious case in point. Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen is now widely known as “The Big Lie.” So where does that put the four years of assertion by Democratic politicians and media that the 2016 election was stolen via an entirely implausible and soundly debunked conspiracy by Trump and the Russians?
There is good reason for skepticism about the 2020 election results. How did Joe Biden, the lackluster journeyman politician who came in fifth in the New Hampshire primary and campaigned timidly from his Delaware basement, pull down 10 million more votes than superstar Barack Obama? And if he is so wildly popular, why is his public approval languishing near 50%?
We seem to be stuck between two extremes – Trump’s claim of landslide victory and stolen election vs. insistence by the Democrats and media that the 2020 election was flawless, transparent and pure as the driven snow. The truth is surely somewhere in the middle and calls for serious, independent evaluation.
Instead, we’ve landed on mandated acknowledgment that election concerns are baseless. Anyone with the temerity to claim otherwise is herewith declared enemy of democracy, candidate for termination, prosecution, lawsuit or cancellation by any means available.
So, lacking any dependable source of absolute truth, our dilemma remains: how do we decide what to believe on this or any other hot-button issue?
I’d offer a simple two-step:
First, think for yourself. Ignore TV talking heads, the bubble and Facebook chatter. Gather as much information as you can, choose what seems sensible and what doesn’t, and decide what to believe.
And secondly, having recognized the inherent limitations on your own decision-making process, accept the unthinkable: you just might be wrong. And for that same reason, respect the viewpoints of others with whom you disagree.
Call it tolerating diversity (of thought). If we all did that, our country would be in a better place.