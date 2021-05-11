Column: Mr. Trump, please step aside

For the record: I’m reasonably certain that the former president will not follow my advice, and I’m sure as well that many who usually agree with my columns will go bonkers over this one. No problem, that’s what OpEds are for.
The Trump presidency was remarkable. In four years, he accomplished more than anyone expected and did so in the face of constant, concerted opposition. He unleashed economic growth, strengthened our military, repaired our trade, tightened our borders and put America’s interests first in foreign relations. We’d be better off today if he were still president.
And let’s not forget the vaccines that are now crushing the pandemic. Big Pharma delivered, but a big piece of their success was the president who conceived and pushed the initiative, set a ridiculously aggressive timetable, and broke down the institutional barriers to achieving that record speed delivery. Joe Biden takes credit for quickly mobilizing vaccine distribution, but he still pointedly ignores his predecessor’s role in making it possible.
The Trump formula was simple: clarity of vision, utter disdain for criticism, pit-bull determination and battering-ram resilience to adversity. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was an object lesson in what can be done with the requisite grit, energy and determination.
Trump showed the way – but in my view he cannot lead the way going forward. I believe that a Trump quest to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination would do more harm than good – and that if successful, he would not win the election.
My reasons:
• To regain its footing, the fractured GOP must unify – and that won’t happen under Donald Trump. Trump’s legendary combativeness has a dark side, namely his inability to yield on anything. Stung by the stunning 2019 reversal of his high-flying presidency, he now seems obsessed with transforming the GOP into a party of single-minded Trump defenders. An effective conservative movement in the US must be bigger and broader than that.
The internal meltdown over Rep. Liz Chaney’s anti-Trump sentiments is a symptom of the GOP Trump-induced turmoil. There’s room for disagreement on Cheney’s views on both the 2020 election and the January 6th Capitol assault. No, Trump didn’t “win the election by a landslide”, but unless and until we get to the bottom of the numerous voting anomalies, many Americans (I’m one) will continue to distrust our election processes. And it’s illogical to assert that nine months of rioting, violence and arson was peaceful protest, while two hours of senseless invasion of the Capitol on January 6th was an insurrection.
As is often the case, the truth on these issues is probably somewhere in the middle. The public shouting match between Cheney and Trump just gets in the way – and in view of the day-to-day damage being inflicted on America by the current administration, regaining our collective footing is more important than satisfying any one person’s (even Donald Trump’s) ego.
• The Trump support base may well be more enthusiastic than four years ago – his ardent supporters share his sense of unfairness in the circumstances and outcome of the 2020 election loss – but it’s also a thinner base.
While he garnered more votes than in the previous election, the overall number of voters in 2020 was much larger as well. And it seems evident that many Biden voters were motivated primarily by the desire to un-elect Trump. More importantly, Trump’s post-election behavior – and particularly his part in the GOP’s catastrophic election runoff loss of both Georgia senate seats – will dissuade some, perhaps many, of those 75 million from supporting him in 2024.
• Trump’s time is past. Today, he is far more energetic than his successor (who is only 110 days into a four-year term of office). But Trump will be 78 years old in 2024. Take it from me (at 77), age takes its toll every day. We need younger, fresher candidates who will be as robust on their last day in office as on their first.
Right now, the radical left is leading America right off the cliff. Like lemmings, many – Joe Biden among them – are following blissfully behind. If the GOP is to right the ship, it must get its act together right now.
If he chooses, Donald Trump can play a constructive role in the GOP resurgence. He deserves thanks, credit and respect for his hard-earned achievements. We who have supported him, who voted for him and who wish he were president today owe him that respect. We don’t owe him blind, self-defeating obeisance.