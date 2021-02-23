Column: Missed opportunities for healing

Has anyone noticed that President Biden’s impassioned search for unity seems to have fizzled? Evidently, he’s either disinterested or unwilling to deliver on his Inauguration Day promise, preferring partisan alternatives at every step.
For me, the stark gap between words and action hit home weeks ago as I watched TV reporters’ blow-by-blow accounts of the Senate impeachment trial, broadcasted live from the White House lawn in front of one of Jill Biden’s huge Valentine’s Day hearts – the one that says “HEALING.”
Biden’s inaction on the healing front is surely not because of lack of opportunity. Time and again, he’s passed up made-to-order chances to demonstrate that his Inaugural Address was more than political theater.
The most obvious, of course, was the utterly unnecessary impeachment debacle. The lawyers can argue constitutionality questions all day long, but the simple reality is that the only reason to impeach a president no longer in office is to inflict political damage. The bloodthirsty mob cheers, but the process serves only to intensify the mutual antipathy between left and right.
Our newly elected president could have spiked it at any time, but he chose not to; that opportunity for healing is now out the window.
But here’s another: let’s work together, across political lines, to attack our common enemy, the coronavirus.
Biden hinted at such a shift in thinking just two days ago, in his televised remarks noting the 500,000th U.S. COVID-19 death. “We’re all in this together,” he intoned solemnly, it’s an American problem, “not a Republican or Democratic” one.
That’s a perfect entrée to a unifying approach to an apolitical challenge. But unfortunately, Biden’s coronavirus approach so far has been just the opposite.
Joe Biden’s No. 1 campaign pitch was that Trump’s failure to deal effectively with the coronavirus led directly to hundreds of thousands of American deaths. That’s grossly unfair – the reality is that no world leader, Trump and Biden included, has managed to turn the coronavirus tide. They’re all doing their best to mitigate its consequences, learning as they go – but they are largely spectators watching it churn through its victims.
Nevertheless, Biden’s campaign message landed perfectly. He won the election. But now he’s president and the time for campaigning is over.
Clearly, the new COVID-19 vaccines are key to beating back the virus. They were developed, with unprecedented speed, through public/private partnerships led by the Trump administration. But we’ve never heard Biden utter a word of thanks to his predecessor for his role in making that happen.
On the contrary, President Biden has taken every opportunity to bash Trump for inadequately planning distribution of the vaccine (the vaccine candidates Biden and Harris had told us would surely be late and/or unsafe).
Wouldn’t it be better – and infinitely more unifying – to publicly characterize our fight with COVID as an apolitical struggle in which two U.S. administrations rose above their political differences to beat back the vicious pandemic?
Acknowledged or not, that’s precisely what’s happened. The Biden administration is picking up where their predecessors left off, finding ways to get life-saving vaccine into the arms of every American. It’s a true collaboration, across the great political divide, a classic example of effective transition of power. What’s not to like?
Along the same lines, Biden should rethink his position on the $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill that he has been championing – spurning all GOP input and pushing through Congress on a pure party line basis. This one reeks of never-let-a-good-crisis-go-to-waste. It’s frightfully expensive, unnecessary ($1 trillion in the previous bill has yet to be spent) and has little to do with COVID relief.
Beyond the coronavirus, there will be plenty of other opportunities for political bridge-building. Climate change, immigration, abortion, gun control and others all offer tenable, common ground positions, solid starting points for collaboration.
So far, President Biden has been feted by many for his bold new actions. But it actually requires very little courage to throw red meat to one’s political base. The courageous move – for political leaders on either side – is to push back on the extremists and find enduring solutions to tough problems, even when that means passing up enticing chances for political leverage.
Is it ridiculous to suggest that Biden do an about face (even half-way) on coronavirus policy, or on any of those other golden opportunities to pull the nation together? Yes, it’s wishful thinking, and yes, it’s politically naïve. But nothing succeeds like success, and a president who rises above today’s myopic partisanship could be very successful indeed.