Column: Hyped-up racial fear is not a path to unity

President Biden’s unfolding stance on racism in America is, to my view, worse than muddled; it’s illogical, dishonest and antithetical to the outcome he purports to seek.
Follow the shift. In January, the central theme of Biden’s excellent and widely praised inaugural address was unity. He expressed confidence that working together we can overcome our problems. He was right.
But that high-minded commitment has slipped away, executive order by executive order, speech by speech. Last week, the president completed his U-turn. In his address in Tulsa marking the 100th anniversary of the long-overlooked massacre of Blacks in that city, he gave us an important reminder of the imperative of achieving racial justice and harmony; but instead of urging us to continue to pull together in that quest, he stiffened the battle lines between us.
As usual, media spun two starkly different accounts of Biden’s speech: progressive media were agog with Biden’s candor and compassion, while conservative media were outraged by his divisiveness.
Both versions are accurate. Without question, Biden’s speech was well crafted and well delivered, an evocative, important and emotionally powerful account of the horror of that day 100 years ago. But from there, his message went off the rails.
While Biden properly emphasized that we must always learn from history – even the history we’d rather forget – he failed to acknowledge how much our nation has learned from our difficult racial past and how far we have come in the 100 years since Tulsa.
He did just the opposite, warning his primarily Black audience that the hatred that ignited the atrocities in Tulsa is still very much alive. Biden suggests that today we’re in greater peril than ever, and he makes it clear that the racial threat facing America has a color. It’s white.
Biden asserts that “terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today”, worse even than ISIS or Al Qaida (which gave us 9/11). His security advisors may believe that, but common sense argues otherwise; the much-touted white supremacist domestic terrorism stubbornly fails to materialize, while the escalating violence in our cities (five killed in Chicago just this weekend) claims more lives every week, predominantly Black ones.
He spoke repetitively about hate, claiming at one point that there is hate “embedded systemically in our laws and our culture.” Surely that’s not true.
He declared that Americans’ right to vote is under assault – “unprecedented,” “intense,” and “un-American”– obviously referring to the voting laws recently enacted in Georgia, Florida and Texas. That’s demonstrably untrue, no matter how frequently repeated.
And on that topic, he went so far as to castigate two Democratic Senators (Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona) for “voting with my Republican friends,” as if that were immoral or unethical. Evidently, their unforgivable sin is refusing to support the Democrats drive to eliminate the Senate filibuster rule.
Democratic leadership routinely claims that the filibuster is racist. Let’s be clear: the only conceivable basis for that charge is the absurd premise that the filibuster makes it possible for Republican Senators to obstruct legislation needed to fight racism; therefore, the only recourse is to freeze them out altogether. Let that sink in: the president of the United States, champion of unity, wants fully half the U.S. Senate – 50 Senators – to be rendered irrelevant to senate decision making.
In all, the Biden message to his largely Black audience was unmistakable: his administration’s political opponents – motivated by white supremacy and empowered by systemic racism – will steal your vote, stifle your opportunities and keep you in poverty.
Biden’s remarks were reminiscent of his words in August 2012 when, as vice president, he warned the Congressional Black Caucus that Republicans are “gonna put y’all back in chains.” From an Al Sharpton, that kind of rhetoric would be called race baiting. But for a sitting U.S. president seeking to restore national unity? Off the charts.
Biden’s Tulsa address – and particularly its over-emphasis on white supremacy and racially driven hate – was unduly provocative and unfairly color-coded. (Imagine the recoil if a president were to assert that some segment of the Black community poses the “most lethal threat to our homeland.”) Worse, it was a missed opportunity.
This I know: Our nation must address the issue of residual racism, and we must simultaneously find a way to unify our citizenry. Those two goals are fully compatible. If we are serious about reducing racial inequities, it’s time to make that an American priority, not a political opportunity.
Jack DeVine
June 2021