Column: How would Dems handle pandemic differently?

Democrats insist that our nation’s handling to COVID-19 has been a dismal failure, the worst in the world. They vie with one another to find the perfect adjective – botched, bungled, inept, even homicidal. Joe Biden holds the president personally accountable for the deaths of tens of thousands – or perhaps all – of the COVID-19 victims.
It’s an effective political tactic, a major factor in Joe Biden’s current lead in the polls. COVID-19 has been a horror show causing illness and death, driving Americans into isolation, stealing jobs and cratering the economy. If they can blame it all on Donald Trump, and voters buy it, what’s not to like?
Except that it’s nonsense – one of those lies that, repeated often enough and loudly enough, takes root. In all their criticisms, the Democrats offer zero reason to believe that they would have done better or that Biden’s vaunted “plan” is appreciably different from what is already being done.
The president’s handling of the coronavirus has not been perfect. Like every other country in the world, we are in the midst of a real-time, unprecedented crisis still struggling to find the right answers. But our actions have been timely and effective, on a par with those of most other industrial nations.
The Democrats’ assertions, unpacked:
1. Trump was too slow. On Jan. 23, President Trump’s daily intelligence briefing included mention of the alarming spread of coronavirus in China. One week later, he banned all travel from China, to howls of indignation from Joe Biden and other Democrats. At that time, only six cases had been detected in the U.S.
2. He ignored the science. Which scientists was he supposed to believe? The coronavirus was unlike any ever seen before; it baffled public health experts everywhere. Noted experts disagreed on mask use, lockdowns and other key questions. As leaders must, the president made judgments based on imperfect, often conflicting advice.
3. We’re the worst in the world. An honest, objective look at the data says otherwise. The virus did not reach all parts of the world and all U.S. states simultaneously, and comparisons between vastly different countries – all in mid-battle – are meaningless.
But on balance, U.S. effectiveness in fighting COVID-19 has been comparable with that seen in similar circumstances elsewhere. And for those who insist on scapegoating specific leaders, look no farther than New York and New Jersey – both Democratic governed – with by far the highest per capita COVID-19 deaths worldwide. Except for those, U.S. performance has been as good or better than most countries in the world.
4. We can’t trust the vaccine. Operation Warp Speed, panned by critics, has in fact been an extraordinarily creative private-public collaboration, fast-tracking (but without shortcuts) the essential steps in developing, testing, production and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. If successful, it will save untold numbers of lives. This is Nobel Prize stuff.
5. Trump misled the public, causing many to underreact. This one is silly on its face. Trump’s political opponents and media critics ridicule whatever he says, about the virus or anything else; but we’re to believe that if he’d announced that the sky was falling – early on in the fight – we all would have behaved differently?
6. We reopened the economy too soon. Joe Biden regularly tells us exactly how many lives would have been saved had Trump ordered lockdowns a week or two sooner – numbers that are unknowable and that ignore the debilitating effects of protracted lockdowns on physical and emotional health, economic health and education. It’s an executive judgment call, with no guarantees.
We’re still in the middle of this scourge, still reacting to its twists and turns. One day we’ll be able to look in the rear-view mirror and examine with specificity what worked, what didn’t work, and what could have been done better. At that time, we can reach meaningful conclusions regarding our country’s response. Until then, it’s smokescreen.
A bit of perspective always helps. Covid 19 is bad news for sure, but it’s not destroying humanity. The U.S. death toll is roughly one of every 1,500 Americans, most elderly and infirm. About 99% of those who contract the disease recover fully.
President Trump’s advice that we not cower in fear, that we not let it dominate our lives, is right on the money. The virus may be with us for a long time. We must take reasonable precautions to protect ourselves, but we can get through it, go to work, keep our kids in school and stay physically and emotionally healthy.
A positive attitude about COVID-19 – exactly what America needs.