Column: Fortifying the 2020 election

What’s the difference between a “fortified” election and a “rigged” election? Or a “stolen” one? A major article in the Feb. 5 edition of Time Magazine titled "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the 2020 Election" seems implicitly to ask that question.
In her lengthy and well researched article, Time political correspondent Molly Ball describes what she calls a “cabal,” a secret clique of political strategists – backed by Democratic Party power brokers, wealthy supporters, labor unions and media – working behind the scenes, exerting financial, political and social pressure to influence the election outcome.
It’s all presented as above-board, well-intended and positive. The leaders of this secret movement claim they were not trying to secure a Democratic victory, they simply wanted to make sure that the election would be “free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.” They call that “fortifying.”
On one level, the Time article is a fascinating study of bare-knuckled politics. Arguably, the Democrats out-hustled, out-spent and outsmarted the Republicans – and they carried the day.
But on a deeper level, what it reveals should be troubling to anyone who takes the time to read it. The Time article is an eye-opening look at how a few very well-connected people with plenty of money can influence tens of millions of votes. Perhaps it was legal, but is that the way democracy is supposed to work?
The clandestine organization described in the Time article touched every aspect of the election. They lobbied Congress to allocate COVID relief funding for election purposes and then solicited more from the private sector (Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg kicked in $300 million). They convinced states to change voting rules, systems and processes to accommodate massive mail-in voting.
They were spectacularly successful in controlling the tone and content of information available to the public before and after the election, pressuring social media to suppress anything negative about Joe Biden (deemed disinformation, even if legitimate), and providing narratives for media use in rebutting anticipated Trump assertions regarding election fraud.
But of all the revelations in the Time article, the most troubling is the shadow movement’s use of protest as a tactic to help achieve their election aims.
As reported, they recognized early on the political impact of America’s summer of social justice protest and chose consciously to harness that power. They engaged directly with activist leaders – presumably BLM and Antifa – and were ready in the days following the election to “flood the streets” with protesters (and certain violence) as needed.
In the month since Jan. 6, there has been nationwide recognition and revulsion about the consequences of inciting violent protest. In contrast, the shadow movement’s calculated use of public unrest as a tactic, to be dialed up or dialed down at their explicit direction, makes Trump’s inciteful rhetoric look amateurish.
There’s been conjecture about why the plan to secretly influence (or “fortify”) the 2020 election was ever revealed. Some look at it as in-your-face gloating; others surmise that it’s veiled warning to future competitors.
I think it’s just hubris. The shadow warriors are self-anointed patriots on a crusade to save the nation and the world from the evil of Trump and the GOP. In their view, they succeeded in their quest, provided a vital public service, and are quite sure that citizens across the nation are delighted to have been protected. I’ve no doubt they are sincere – I just disagree, strongly.
In that sense, the Time article is a stark display of the huge chasm separating the political left and right. It conveys the elite left’s undisguised contempt for Trump and the GOP, and I suspect that it has never occurred to them that maybe they’re wrong, even a little bit wrong, on that score.
The Time article provides a telling insight into that mentality, in the form of a direct quote from one of the shadow campaign’s principle participants, who explained that the successful election outcome was no accident – that their work was essential because “democracy is not self-executing.”
In other words, important decisions like selection of a president are too important to leave to the unwashed masses – we must tell them what to think, take them by the hand and make sure they do the right thing. Let that sink in.
Maybe Donald Trump’s paranoid suspicions – or for that matter, the skepticism of so many Americans who voted for him – are not so far-fetched after all.
Ms. Ball closes her tome with a congratulatory pat on the back for the shadow campaign leaders. “Democracy won in the end. The will of the people prevailed.”
But which people?