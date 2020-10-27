Column: Civics class with Justice Amy Coney Barrett

This past Monday evening, we watched a remarkable scene: the U.S. Senate vote to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the nation’s 115th Supreme Court justice and her ceremonial swearing-in the White House Rose Garden two hours later. It was an event chock-full of important lessons.
Judge Barrett had sailed through her Senate Judiciary hearings, demonstrating complete mastery of complex constitutional law and presenting her views with grace, clarity and common sense. Her stern Democrat inquisitors seemed unmoved, but she obviously converted many skeptics – public support, measured by Gallup polling, rose from 37% to 51% following the three-day hearings.
But the Barrett confirmation came just 37 days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and eight days before 2020 Election Day, prompting howls of indignation by Democrats. They characterized the entire proceeding as a sham and are already using the Barrett confirmation as a reason (excuse actually) to pack the court.
The Democrats’ reported intent, should they win the White House and Senate next week, is to increase by two or four the number of Supreme Court justices and to fill the new openings with reliably progressive justices. To give that extreme action an air of legitimacy (we’ve had a nine-member Supreme Court for 151 years), they are framing it as “reform” necessary to restore “ideological balance.” That justification didn’t even fly when Franklin D. Roosevelt tried it at the height of his popularity in 1934.
Judge Barrett put that notion to rest in her brief acceptance speech Monday evening, explaining with perfect clarity the fundamental difference between legislators and judges, and why the Supreme Court must not be ideological at all.
Her words, better than mine:
“It is the job of a Senator to pursue her policy preferences. In fact, it would be a dereliction of duty for her to put policy goals aside. By contrast, it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them … This separation of duty from political preference is what makes the judiciary distinct among the three branches of government. A judge declares independence, not only from Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her."
She then reminded us that the judiciary’s dispassionate role is a vital public service: “…even though we judges don’t face elections, we still work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and the judicial independence that is so central to it. The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences.”
And in closing: “I love the Constitution and the Democratic Republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to preserving it.” What more could we ask of a judge?
The second lesson in Monday night’s civics class may not have been intentional but was nonetheless apparent to anyone watching: the glaring need for civility and open-mindedness in our political discourse.
In a speech brimming with threats of retribution, Sen. Chuck Schumer called Barrett’s confirmation “the darkest day in 231 years of the United States Senate.” Many of his Democratic senate colleagues made a public show for the TV cameras of voting with thumbs-down gestures and stomping angrily out of the Senate chamber. The internet came alive with appeals for even more Democrat election funding to unseat GOP senators, including our Sen. Lindsay Graham.
We can understand the Democrats’ frustration over Judge Ginsburg’s untimely passing and their GOP’s willingness to exercise their constitutional right to fill that vacated position. But on the eve of a very possible change in leadership, it would have been much more constructive for them to recognize that this new, eminently qualified jurist is not a threat to American democracy or their legislative power.
Our judicial system, and particularly our Supreme Court, has become horribly politicized. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed by a 96-3 vote and Antonin Scalia was confirmed unanimously. Both held strong personal views but were, first and foremost, brilliant and dedicated jurists. But new Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett were treated as public enemies.
The Democrats’ threatened “reform” would transform the Supreme Court into a rubber stamp for progressive legislation. Instead, let’s close that chapter and return to an independent, apolitical judiciary serving all Americans, as called for in the Constitution.