Column: Capitol crimes

Let’s start with the obvious. The storming of the U.S. Capitol by segments of a largely pro-Trump group on Jan. 6 was disgraceful. It was triggered by the president’s speech that day asserting that if his supporters raised enough of an uproar about the 2020 election it would be overturned. Clearly that was wrong.
Serious questions remain: who were the main players (some seemed to be veteran rioters), and why was security so ineffective? But regardless, it was an ugly, ugly day – an embarrassment for our country and an indelible stain on Trump and his administration.
But now it’s done, and we’re left dealing with the residue, a tidal wave of anger and recrimination. Far better at this point would be to take a breath, find some perspective on what happened, what it tells us, and where we go from here.
Wednesday’s four-hour Capitol Building incursion by rowdy protesters has been called an insurrection, a coup, sedition. It’s been compared with the War of 1812, wherein British troops tried to burn Washington to the ground (and would have succeeded were it not for a rainstorm two days later that put out the fires).
This past weekend, reviving the ever-popular Trump-is-Hitler narrative, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger likened last Wednesday’s foray to Kristallnacht – the “night of broken glass” – in November 1938. Really? That was when Nazi storm troopers vandalized synagogues, Jewish homes, schools and businesses all across Germany and killed nearly 100 Jews.
That kind of hyperbole doesn’t help at all. Anyone who thinks last Wednesday’s four-hour eruption is shockingly different from what’s been happening all around us simply hasn’t been paying attention.
For some time, we’ve been on a steep, slippery slope of violent behavior. Since early summer there has been rioting in American cities – Minneapolis, Portland, Louisville, Philadelphia and others – with arson, looting, shootings, vehicle assaults, attacks on police officers, and occupation and takeover of public and private property, even police stations.
Members of Congress who relate the terrifying experience of unexpected intrusion of their protected space in the Capitol might now have a better appreciation of the horror of watching one’s business being reduced to ashes, or having an angry mob with megaphones pounding on your front door late at night (as happened to Senator Hawley’s wife just last week), or angry BLM members hounding pedestrians leaving a Trump speech in Washington DC or surrounding people in restaurants and demanding that they stand up and profess support to their cause.
Those behaviors have been overlooked, excused as “mainly peaceful protest”, or in some cases encouraged by the same folks now on a mission to impeach the president –one week before the end of his term – in order to protect us all from insurrection. Nonsense.
It is high time we recognize that violent behavior, by whomever and for whatever supposed rationale, is unacceptable. It won’t help social justice and it won’t lead to election reform. As long as we tolerate it, we will continue the slide.
The broader picture is that we are a deeply divided country, and the violent behavior in our society is part and parcel of our desperate need for unity. Instead, the frenzied push for retribution over Wednesday’s out-of-control protest is pulling us further apart.
Does anyone really think that a frantic push by House Speaker Pelosi and soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Schumer to run Donald Trump out of office is in the nation’s best interest? It would be a political scalp, nothing more.
The rush to condemnation and sanction of any who challenged the 2020 election results is another misguided reaction to a protest run amok. Absent serious examination, we don’t know any more today about that election’s integrity than we did before.
The Facebook, Twitter and Instagram moves to muzzle the president and his supporters are similarly harmful. Their one-sided censorship before and after the 2020 election demonstrates for all to see their frightening ability to manipulate public opinion.
And whatever happened to Biden’s own pitch for healing? In his fiery speech on Friday, Biden was right back into his pre-election mode, needlessly trash-talking Trump. That fires up Biden’s political base, but how does he think it plays with the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump just two months ago?
It may be politically convenient to pretend that what we saw last week was the inevitable consequence of the Trump presidency – once he’s gone, all will be fine. Sorry, that’s a delusion. The underlying issues remain, and overreach now will make matters worse.