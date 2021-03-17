Column: America's latest purchase: A rescue plan

Congratulations, American citizens – we, collectively, have just made one of the biggest purchases in our history, the American Rescue Plan of 2021, secured at a cost of $1.9 trillion. Chuck Schumer’s giddy smirk evokes the same uneasy feeling we get moments after buying a shiny new car, when the beaming salesman compliments us on our wise selection. Why is he so happy?
We have a tendency to think about government expenditures very differently than our own. To many, this one may seem more like something our government is giving to us, rather than something we’re buying. But make no mistake – every American taxpayer is now committed to yet another big-time, long-term expenditure. The $1,400 checks many will receive is just a small front-end rebate.
Maybe it’s time for some serious thought about how we again find ourselves mortgaging our future without fully understanding and agreeing upon what we’re buying and why.
What is it?
Despite its name, the new legislation has very little to do with actual COVID fighting. It is a comprehensive suite of direct payments, tax credits, health care, unemployment benefits and other measures that will affect American life for years to come. The bill’s supporters acknowledge that it is “the most progressive legislation in decades.”
Yes, in the short term, it will deliver additional financial relief to many who’ve been hit hard by the pandemic. But once in place, its huge entitlement-type benefits will be very difficult to retract – and never would have been adopted without serious challenge if not stuffed into a bill marketed as COVID rescue and providing fat government checks to millions of Americans.
How much does it cost?
The $1.9 trillion price tag (actually $1,859,000,000,000) is an incomprehensibly large amount of money. For most of us, a million of anything is a number too big to visualize; a trillion is a million millions.
For context, the annual total of all U.S. tax revenues in recent years has been in the range of $3.5 trillion – and because that is far less than the money needed to run the country, we operate at a deficit every year. By itself, this one new bill consumes about two-thirds of that amount.
It’s money we don’t have, so we will have to either borrow or print it – two equally bad options for a nation already under staggering debt and trying to keep inflation in check.
Do we need it? Do we even want it?
It’s not at all clear that this huge new round of coronavirus relief is necessary. Five relief packages totaling $3.6 trillion have already been enacted, and roughly $1 trillion of that has not yet been spent. Our economy is already recovering smartly, vaccine delivery is accelerating and U.S. COVID infections have dropped sharply.
“Rescue” sounds great and everyone likes to get money back from Uncle Sam. But when those stimulus checks have been spent – the new car smell long gone – and Americans start to see what they bought and what they paid for it, might there be some buyer’s remorse?
This new deal has been brokered on behalf of all Americans by a Congress and president that supposedly represents all – but so far has deftly ignored the views and values of at least half of us.
As a whole, our country is ideologically centrist. Although sharply divided between left and right, a large fraction on each side is moderate in orientation. The divide in elected representation reflects that even split, with a razor-thin 51/49 Democrat advantage in the House and a 50/50 split in the Senate.
With that roughly even division in both population and elected government, it is reasonable to expect even-handed legislation. But so far in the Biden administration, we’re not seeing it. The president who regularly expresses commitment to national unity somehow seems perfectly satisfied with passage of a bill that will affect every American without a single Republican vote in House or Senate.
And what’s ahead? Last Thursday evening, Biden gushed effusively about how passage of the new legislation proves what “we” can do. Having demonstrated that he can deliver all 50 Senate Democrat votes and count on VP Harris’s tie-breaking vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared “this is just the beginning.” With climate change, gun control, election reform and other progressive favorites in his sights, he is now reviving the threatened Filibuster changes, which would magically turn 50 Democratic senate votes into strong-arm majority rule.
That may be Schumer’s and Biden’s definition of “we”, but I know 74 million Americans who would disagree.