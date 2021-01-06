Column: 2020 election, still in turmoil

It may be comforting to expect that in a few short weeks genial Joe Biden will take the reins of U.S. government, and comity and equanimity will somehow float through the door. But look around, watch any cable news channel, sign into Facebook, read the letters that appear on this page daily and you’ll find few hints of conciliation.
We’re still stuck on our respective battle lines. Even as the mechanics of transition grind on, Republicans still seethe about four years of concerted obstruction, and many remain skeptical of the 2020 election results; meanwhile, Democrats are licking their chops, planning revenge over the alleged tyranny of Trump, and dismissing election concerns as sour grapes.
Two major election controversies will play out this week: yesterday’s runoff election in Georgia – one that will have certain impact on the leadership in the U.S. Senate and on the tone and policy of the Biden administration – and today’s Electoral College tabulation of votes that will formalize the Biden victory.
The Georgia election result may or may not be resolved by the time you read this newspaper (my deadline for submittal of this column was midday yesterday). My hope is that one or both of the Republican candidates will win, keeping Senate leadership in Republican hands. That outcome would retain a sliver of bipartisan influence in the new administration, allowing President Biden to steer the moderate course that he professes to support rather than the hard left one that some Democrats advocate.
For today’s Electoral College tally, all indications point to a fierce but pointless partisan squabble. Dozens of Republican Senators and Representatives will challenge the seating of Democratic electors in several swing states, forcing first a debate on those challenges followed by House and Senate votes to accept or reject them. The foregone conclusion: The electors that have already been chosen by each state will be seated, their votes counted and Joe Biden’s election confirmed.
That dustup will surely be followed by hand-wringing and indignant accusations by Democrats that the GOP challenge is a treasonous assault on American democracy. Nonsense – challenging electors is an established process, in fact exercised by Democrats after election losses in 2000, 2004 and 2016.
But it comes on the heels of nine weeks of Trump’s angry insistence that the election was stolen – a barrage of lawsuits, arm twisting, criticism of public officials and jurists that has so far gotten little traction. Against that backdrop, disruption of today’s vote counting has an unmistakable whiff of desperation. It may feel good, but it will just raise the temperature and it will resolve nothing
Certainly, many of his concerns have merit. There’s little doubt that the massive shift to mail-in voting presented opportunities for malfeasance; there were major statistical anomalies in reported vote tallies in some areas; and we’ll be forever scratching our heads trying to figure out how Joe Biden, a lackluster journeyman politician, managed to amass nearly 13 million more votes than rockstar Barack Obama.
But so far, no one has been able to construct a comprehensive case that weaves together all of the reported irregularities and questionable outcomes and proves beyond doubt that criminal actions “stole” the election. And for that reason, courts have been unwilling – properly – to intervene.
I’d be happy (but shocked) if Trump and his GOP supporters were to take a pass on today’s Electoral College vote challenge – just skip the theatrics, participate with decorum in the vote counting formality, and then get back to work.
There’s a better way for Trump to pursue his election concerns. It is fully within his power as president for another two weeks to create by executive order an independent commission to thoroughly examine the 2020 election and make recommendations for corrective action. He should do so now, articulate the substance of his concerns and tacitly dare his successor to scuttle the investigation.
Upwards of 74 million Americans voted for Donald Trump. Evidently, many of those – I’m one – have great respect for the president and his achievements over the past four years, all the more so because of his tenacity in the face of constant opposition.
But Trump’s obsessive campaign to overturn the 2020 election is doing more harm than good. It will not succeed, and at this point it is serving only to tarnish his legacy and dishearten his supporters – a sad finish to an objectively successful term in office.
Getting the ball rolling on an orderly and independent investigation would be a far more fitting – and effective – final act than two more weeks of bombast.