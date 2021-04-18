Christian Heritage celebrates 90 years of ministry

GRANITEVILLE — Nine decades of worship and fellowship were a focal point Sunday morning at Christian Heritage Church, as the congregation marked its 90th anniversary, with three pastors helping deliver the message.
The church's lead pastor, the Rev. Stephen Phillips, spoke from personal experience with regard to much of the church's history, as his father, the late Rev. Dennis Phillips, was Christian Heritage's pastor from 1969-77 and again 1979-2002.
"When I got to thinking about that this morning, I honestly had never had this thought before, and I started counting up, and so out of the 90 years of our church's history, me and my daddy have pastored this church 50 of those years this year," he said, to a round of applause from the congregation.
The story of the church is "of men and women who have desired to serve the Lord," he said. "We may have come from different backgrounds and experienced different things, but when it came right down to it, through these 90 years, it's been people who wanted to glorify Jesus Christ."
That group, he said, aimed to be "empowered to be a witness unto the generation in which we lived, and so it is, to this very moment, and we praise the Lord for that."
Phillips came on board as church staff in 1990, first serving as youth pastor and worship leader and then succeeding his father in 2002.
Sunday's message was brought first by Phillips and then by the church's associate pastors, the Rev. Jonathan Randall and the Rev. Jody Padgett, in that order. They touched on four basic ideas: "know God," find freedom," "discover your purpose" and "make a difference."
Phillips said the congregation, up until COVID-19 arrived, had an average weekly worship attendance of about 700. "We were pleasantly surprised with how many people came and ate and spent time that afternoon," Padgett said, recalling the dinner that was served after the 11:15 a.m. gathering.
"Our staff is made up largely of people who were born and raised in the church," he said. "For us, the thing that we want people to know about us is that we believe in ministering to our community. We support our local schools inn different ways. We try to be a light for our community and do whatever we can, because we believe ... to bloom where we're planned."
At the heart of the matter, he added, is the drive to "tell people about Jesus" and "love people to life in Christ."
The congregation now has three Sunday services: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Details are at 803-663-7504.