Benton House named best workplace

Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry.
Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Only 50 companies make the list each year. Benton House took the No. 12 spot on the list.
“We are excited and honored to be named one of the top 50 companies in the nation in the Aging Services category," Michael Allard, CEO of the Benton House family of communities said. "It is validation that a sustained and focused plan of recognition based on our organizational values is attracting and retaining the absolute best in our industry.
"It’s our third consecutive year certified as A Great Place to Work, but our first national win. It is especially gratifying to recognize our outstanding team this year. They have been absolute heroes in service.”
Benton House employs a number of unique approaches to showing appreciation. A highlight is the annual new car giveaway. Says Mike,
“We offer a number of surprise gifts throughout the year to say thanks, but the new car giveaway is always a highlight and an emotional moment,” Allard said.
This year the company also focused on social justice issues.
“I’m proud we were one of the first companies to express our support of the movement," Allard said. "We have always honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, but this year we added Juneteenth in honor of the continuing struggle for equality for all.”