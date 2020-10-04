Back-to-School Advisory Committee to discuss return to five-day classes

A local panel comprised of parents, educators and health professionals will meet Monday to vote on a recommendation for whether elementary schools and special education classes should reopen for five-day, in-person classes.
The Back-to-School Advisory Committee meets weekly to review state, regional and local COVID-19 data and make recommendations for the Aiken County Public School District.
Bert Postell, chair of the committee and executive director of high schools for the school district, said the group will specifically look at local school data to see how many students and staff members have tested positive or been quarantined due to exposure.
"We will then discuss that data, and this week in particular will be making a recommendation based on the request the (school) board gave to us to determine if all elementary and some special needs students should begin face-to-face instruction on Oct. 12 or Oct. 19, or on the original recommendation date of Nov. 2," Postell said in an email.
At the Aiken County Board of Education's last special called meeting on Sept. 11, the board voted to consider reopening five-day classes in mid-October, even though the Back-to-School Advisory Committee recommended a later Nov. 2 return.
Multiple members of the school board noted that they weren't intending to rush the advisory committee and that they would continue listening to the committee's concerns.
The results of Monday's vote will play a role in the Aiken County Board of Education's special called meeting the next evening, when the board will consider the committee's recommendation.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the board room at the Aiken County Public School District's office building, located at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. To watch a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.