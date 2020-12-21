Back to Business: The Taylor Team, Meybohm Real Estate

“Count Your Blessings – name them one by one.”
These lyrics, written by Johnson Oatman Jr. and Edwin Othello Excell in 1897, serve as a timeless reminder to think about the positives in our daily lives while sometimes enduring difficulty and discouragement.
Most certainly, 2020 has been an unexpected year of hardships, losses, discouragement and setbacks.
While 2020 has undoubtedly been a year that has given each of us many challenges, there are many blessings to count.
Home improvement became the center of activity for many of us. The closets, attics and garages on our “to do” list finally got the needed attention.
Our yards got extra care; lawns were regularly mowed, bushes trimmed and beautiful flowers were pampered.
We scrutinized every trip out of the house, finding many things we thought we just had to do weren’t so important after all. Fortunately, family and friends became a priority.
We took on new ways of working from home, going to church online, having business meetings via Zoom, eating out with carry out and shopping online. We looked for ways to thank nurses, doctors and so many caregivers, first responders and essential businesses.
Essential businesses didn’t close, even though different approaches were used. Real estate is an essential business, and the amount of activity during 2020 supports that designation. Homebuyers are taking advantage of low-interest rates and getting into the home of their dreams. Homeowners with mortgages are refinancing at much lower rates. Home sellers are experiencing higher sale prices and fewer days on the market.
The Taylor Team says thank you to Aiken County for looking to them to fulfill your real estate needs. Thank you for embracing new technologies necessary in real estate. Thank you for making the team a top performer. Thank you for making The Taylor Team a five-star rated team. Thank you to those who call Aiken County home and for blessings too numerous to list.
“So, amid the conflict whether great or small,
Do not be discouraged, God is over all;
Count your many blessings, angels will attend,
Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.”
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays. Here’s to 2021!
