Area students honored for work in Aiken Lions Peace Poster Contest

The Aiken Lions Club recently participated in Lions Club International’s Peace Poster Contest. New Ellenton STEAM Magnet, Paul Knox and Schofield middle school students participated in the contest.
This year’s theme was Peace Through Service. Posters were judged by local artists Carol Sue Roberts and Sharon Padgett.
Morgan Thomas, a student at Paul Knox Middle School, won first place. She also won first place for Lions Multiple District 32C and will attend the District Convention in Florence. She will be accompanied by her art teacher Wimberly Yon and her parents.
Honorable mention winners were Emma Stone, a student at New Ellenton STEAM Magnet and Katie Burch, a student at Schofield Middle School.