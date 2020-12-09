Area groups join to donate masks to Aiken schools

While the gifting season has just started in Aiken County, two local organizations – the Boy Scouts of America’s Scout Troop 7G of North Augusta and MasksNow SC – are getting into the spirit of the season. The two organizations joined together with other community volunteers recently to donate 460 masks to support the students of Aiken County Public Schools.
North Augusta’s Scout Troop 7G gathered and donated fabric to MasksNow SC specifically to make masks for students in Aiken County Public Schools.
“We appreciate the kindness these two groups and other volunteers have expressed toward our students through this donation of protective masks,” said Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence. “We are grateful our schools have been provided with these masks and we appreciate all the hard work that went into this donation.”
The South Carolina division of MasksNow was created in March by Sara Mohr. Stephanie Threlkeld, a local mother and former band director at Schofield Middle School, took over the lead position in May. In addition to sewing, the lead organizes volunteers, requests and deliveries.
Fifteen volunteers in South Carolina donated their time and supplies over seven months to sew the masks. MasksNow SC has donated 7,126 masks across the state to various medical facilities and nonprofit organizations.
Stephanie and her son, Elliott Threlkeld, currently a fifth grader, sewed 2,490 masks in total, with 2,139 being donated to MasksNow SC and other organizations.
Students at Aiken County Public Schools received the final donation of 460 masks – 220 for middle and high schools and 240 for elementary schools – or around 10 masks per school. Assisting Stephanie and Elliott in the sewing of the ACPSD masks were Mead Hall Teacher Valorie Vance Kraus and USC Aiken student Melida Barron.
For more information on MasksNow SC, visit masksnow.org.