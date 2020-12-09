Area groups join to donate masks to Aiken schools

Boy Scouts of America’s Scout Troop 7G of North Augusta and MasksNow SC joined together with other community volunteers recently to donate 460 masks to support the students of Aiken County Public Schools. Pictured, from left, are Caroline O'Byrne, Aiken Elementary special education teacher; King Laurence, Aiken County schools superintendent; Kristy Ghrist, Troop 7G Scoutmaster and Aiken High health science teacher; Elizabeth Ghrist, North Augusta High senior and Troop 7G member; Stephanie Threlkeld, MasksNow SC lead; and Elliott Threlkeld, a home school student and sewing volunteer.