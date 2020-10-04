Area churches host annual blessing of the animals

Purebred dogs, mutts and the occasional horse were part of the weekend's activities among at least a couple of local congregations, with the annual blessing of the animals, recalling lessons from the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
The name of the 11th-century Italian preacher and mystic, regarded as the patron saint of animals and the environment, came up at a Saturday event at All Saints' Anglican Church and a Sunday gathering at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, as pet owners brought their friends forward – with only an occasional moment of apparent canine confusion – and the clergymen asked a blessing on each household creature.
The Rev. George Alexander, All Saints' rector, made an appeal, in Jesus’ name, for God to bless each creature “that it may be a source of love and joy to those with whom it dwells.”
The Anglican gathering, led by the Rev.Dan Wagner, included a different appeal: "Bless, O Lord, this creature, that it may continue yours forever."
Sarah Bridges was a part of the Anglican assembly, with horse Rocky, age 11, and American foxhound Pac Man, 5, who is retired from the Aiken Hounds.
Describing Sunday's gathering, Bridges said, "I feel like it's a peaceful setting that's safe for everyone, animals and people, and it's a good community event that's beneficial to all of us, pets included. Horses included. Especially during these chaotic times."
Alexander estimated that his congregation's event goes back at least 20 years and probably closer to 30.
"It was very nice. Everybody enjoyed it," said Jerry Burns, who visited the All Saints' gathering with 3-year-old fuzzy friend Lilly.
He said the event represented continuation of a tradition that dates back to two of his earlier canine companions: Max, who lived to age 15; and Lucy, who reached 14. Lilly, like her two predecessors, is a "Westie" – a West Highland terrier.
The Saturday event was followed by a picnic on the church grounds (including hot dogs), with at least one water bowl strategically placed nearby and the occasional bit of lunch finding its way into dog-grazing range.
"It's something that we try to do every year," Burns said. "We have a picnic and put a prayer in for our dogs."