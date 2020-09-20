You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 21-27

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 21-27.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

384 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $695,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs

Sale date: 8/25/2020

556 Laurel Lake Drive – $590,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: GRAN9

Sale date: 8/21/2020

541 Forest Bluffs Rd. S.W. – $395,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs

Sale date: 8/25/2020

128 River Birch Road – $340,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Oakmans Bluff

Sale date: 8/24/2020

520 Holley Lake Road S.W. – $362,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 8/25/2020

149 Equinox Loop – $320,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 8/21/2020

207 Birch Tree Circle – $314,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 8/21/2020

 

