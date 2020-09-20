Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 21-27

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 21-27.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
384 Forest Pines Road S.W. – $695,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs
Sale date: 8/25/2020
556 Laurel Lake Drive – $590,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: GRAN9
Sale date: 8/21/2020
541 Forest Bluffs Rd. S.W. – $395,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs
Sale date: 8/25/2020
128 River Birch Road – $340,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Oakmans Bluff
Sale date: 8/24/2020
520 Holley Lake Road S.W. – $362,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 8/25/2020
149 Equinox Loop – $320,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 8/21/2020
207 Birch Tree Circle – $314,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 8/21/2020