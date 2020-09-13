You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 14-20

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 14-20.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

340 Magnolia Lake Court – $524,625

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Magnolia Lake Court

Sale date: 8/14/2020

126 Mallard Court – $489,800

Trenton 29847

Neighborhood: AIKN6

Sale date: 8/20/2020

156 Laurel Ridge Circle – $470,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Peninsula

Sale date: 8/19/2020

244 Pinckney Place – $450,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Colleton Park

Sale date: 8/17/2020

5161 Glastonbury Court – $400,600

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 8/14/2020

1547 Cedar Meadows Road – $380,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Meadows Equestrian

Sale date: 8/20/2020

6070 Gleneagles Drive – $362,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 8/17/2020

 

