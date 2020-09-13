Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 14-20

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 14-20.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
340 Magnolia Lake Court – $524,625
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Magnolia Lake Court
Sale date: 8/14/2020
126 Mallard Court – $489,800
Trenton 29847
Neighborhood: AIKN6
Sale date: 8/20/2020
156 Laurel Ridge Circle – $470,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Peninsula
Sale date: 8/19/2020
244 Pinckney Place – $450,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Colleton Park
Sale date: 8/17/2020
5161 Glastonbury Court – $400,600
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 8/14/2020
1547 Cedar Meadows Road – $380,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Meadows Equestrian
Sale date: 8/20/2020
6070 Gleneagles Drive – $362,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 8/17/2020