USC announces fall attendance limits

COLUMBIA — Game’s on, but forget your tent, tailgating supplies … and maybe your ticket altogether.
South Carolina will allow approximately 20,000 fans into Williams-Brice Stadium for football games this fall, the school announced on Thursday. That’s around 25 percent of the arena’s capacity.
But there are a few catches. USC can’t say at present who the lucky 20,000 fans are, including students. Everyone who attends will have to abide by the SEC’s coronavirus guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times and social distancing.
Tailgating will also be discouraged and tents are prohibited, USC said, although the school only controls parking lots at the S.C. State Fairgrounds and Gamecock Park bordering Bluff Road. Private lots surrounding the stadium and Rosewood Ave. areas are not in USC’s jurisdiction.
Governor Henry McMaster decreed that no arenas could hold more than 250 fans for an event but USC’s waiver to bypass the order was accepted. "We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan," athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement.
USC will also have reduced seating for men’s and women’s soccer (675 seats) and volleyball (200). The first football game is hosting Tennessee on Sept. 26.
Freshman RB Lloyd out for season with knee injury
Freshman MarShawn Lloyd, the highest-rated running back the Gamecocks have signed since Marcus Lattimore, tore his left ACL during Wednesday’s practice. He is out for the season.
The Gamecocks only began preseason camp on Tuesday. They have been in helmets and shorts with no tackling or hitting for the first two days, and had a walk-through on Thursday.
"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," USC coach Will Muschamp said in a statement. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."
Lloyd was one of the most coveted prep running backs in the country and expected to play a huge part in USC’s season. Fellow running back Deshaun Fenwick gushed over him on Thursday even as the news began to circulate, describing Lloyd as an extraordinary player and a freshman All-SEC selection.
Now it will be up to Fenwick, Kevin Harris, true freshman Rashad Amos and junior ZaQuandre White, the No. 1 junior college back in the country last year, to anchor the Gamecocks’ running game. They are the only four scholarship running backs at USC.