Sports Roundup for Aug. 21

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 11 a.m. — IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., FS1
Fishing
- 8:30 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2
- 11 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2
Golf
- 5:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
- 8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
MLB
- 6 p.m. — Miami at Washington OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
- 7 p.m. — NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN
- 7:10 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, FSSO
- 9 p.m. — Texas at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
- 9:30 p.m. — Arizona at San Francisco, FS1
NBA
- 1:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 3 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany, CBSSN
WNBA
- 10 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Georgia St. QB out for season, virus-related heart condition
ATLANTA — Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19.
Colasurdo announced the diagnosis Thursday on his Twitter account, depriving the Panthers of a top prospect who enrolled in the spring and was expected to contend for the starting position.
A native of Inman, Colasurdo led Chapman High School to a 15-0 record and the Class AAA state championship last season. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and accounted for 36 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing scores. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina.
Georgia State is looking to replace Dan Ellington, who started the past two seasons and led the team to a memorable upset of Tennessee in the 2019 opener. The Panthers finished 7-6, losing to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.
Timberwolves win NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick
The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months. The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly feeling like the wait was worthwhile.
The Timberwolves won the lottery Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth. The Hornets and Bulls both bucked the odds to move into the upper echelon.
Unlike a year ago, when Zion Williamson was clearly going to be the first selection, there is no consensus about the No. 1 pick. Top candidates include Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball – the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball.
Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 19.1 points in 32 games for Georgia in his lone college season. Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 center, played in only three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points before giving up what had been a lengthy fight with the NCAA over his eligibility. Ball, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 17 points in 12 games while playing in Australia’s top pro league this past season.
Cleveland got the fifth pick, followed by Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Washington, Phoenix, San Antonio, Sacramento and New Orleans at No. 13.