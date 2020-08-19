Sports Roundup for Aug. 20

Sports on TV
Fishing
- 8:30 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2
- 11 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2
Golf
- 5:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
- 8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
- 7:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped), GOLF
- 5:30 a.m. (Friday) — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto, MLBN
- 2 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.), MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Minnesota, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
- 1 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 8:30 p.m. — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Washington, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Dallas at Calgary, NBCSN
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Clemson finalizes Citadel game, adds Spiller to coaching staff
CLEMSON — Clemson will start its home season against Citadel on Sept. 12, filling the lone non-conference spot on its COVID-19 revamped schedule.
The Tigers were originally scheduled to face Citadel on Nov. 14 before the coronavirus pandemic affected the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.
The ACC adopted a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent. Clemson was set to face Akron, Notre Dame and state rival South Carolina along with Citadel as its non-conference foes on its old 12-game schedule.
The Bulldogs' contract calls for them to receive $450,000 from Clemson.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney also announced that C.J. Spiller, one of the most decorated players in program history, would be a graduate intern with the team as the former NFL running back works toward his Masters' degree.
Spiller was the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in 2009 and was picked by the Buffalo Bills No. 9 overall in the next year's NFL draft.
NCAA recommends free year of eligibility for fall
College athletes who play fall sports, including football, will be given a free year of eligibility no matter how much they compete over the next 10 months if an NCAA recommendation is approved later this week.
Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to recommend all athletes whose fall seasons will be altered by the pandemic should get the year of eligibility back. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the council was still meeting and an official announcement had not yet been made.
The proposal needs approval by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets Friday.
COVID-19 concerns have led to all but six Division I leagues, including the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Conferences, postponing all sports, with the hope of making them up in the spring semester.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 are among the conferences looking into an alternative football season, starting maybe as soon as January.