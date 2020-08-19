Horoscopes for Aug. 19

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think on your feet. Explain your ideas and you may find an admiring audience that appreciates your candor. Work to stay on top of important things but remember that life is a marathon, not a sprint.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might not want to let someone know how much you care. There is a tendency to take input from authority figures very seriously. It might be difficult to be relaxed and sociable when you are faced with facts and figures.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you can change minds, you can change the world. Your convincing arguments and sincere, truthful statements could persuade someone to place their trust in you. Put creative ideas and pet projects into play.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An inability to reach your goals quickly may become a source of frustration. Any dissatisfaction may remain hidden only to bubble up at an inopportune time. Remain optimistic, as a better opportunity may appear.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your powers of persuasion to overcome dissension. Tensions can creep in to disturb the harmony with the boss or loved ones unless you are willing to discuss the issues. Keep it constructive and avoid unnecessary arguments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may garner unexpected praise or admiration. Your excellent ideas and thoughtful presentations can make an impact. Become an active participant and share your ideas rather than watching from the sidelines.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep yourself busy with constructive activities so that you don’t fall into a trap filled with wishful thinking or alternative realities. Avoid escapism and deal with issues in the moment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Capitalize on the fact that other people may see you as poised, prepared and trustworthy. You can enlist the help of dependable companions to support your agenda. Remain focused on long-term goals and objectives.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money can slip through your fingers unless you remain on your guard. A friend’s innovative idea might be based on dubious data, so investigate any offer or plan thoroughly before getting involved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be patient and keep moving forward one step at a time. If the week is dragging, think about making some fun plans for the weekend to come, which you can look forward to while you complete your duties.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may not enjoy being the chore monitor, but there are some things that may need to be overseen. It may be necessary to offer some gentle reminders to family members to be sure tasks are completed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When in doubt about how to handle a bill or purchase, ask a partner for input. If it’s difficult to handle a frustrating situation, a loved one who has your best interests at heart and will not steer you in the wrong direction.