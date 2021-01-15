Aiken's Henry Laurens Chapter SAR holds quarterly meeting

The Henry Laurens Chapter Society Sons of the American Revolution held its quarterly business meeting Jan. 14 at Bobby’s Bar-B-Q in Warrenville. There were 19 people in attendance including several guests and three potential new members.
Piedmont Regional Vice President Rick Morris presented the George Washington Fellow Award to the chapter's newest member Sonny Pittman.
Chapter President Ted Walker conducted the meeting and presented chapter business to officers and attendees.
Chapter Vice President the Rev. Douglas Puckett, the chapter vice president, gave a program on Benedict Arnold.