Aiken woman killed in head-on crash along bypass

An Aiken woman was killed in a crash on the bypass early Sunday morning.
Connie S. Kinard, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported. Kinard, who was wearing a seat belt, died of blunt force injuries, he said.
The two-car collision happened just before 6 a.m. near Rinehart Way, close to Aiken Elementary School.
Kinard, driving a Cadillac, was headed west on Hitchcock Parkway when an eastbound Jeep crossed the center line and hit her head-on, the coroner explained.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is unclear.
An investigation by the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office was underway as of Sunday afternoon.
Part of the bypass — from Huntsman Drive to Dibble Road, near Cold Creek Nurseries — was shut down Sunday as emergency crews responded. It reopened around noon, according to a post on the city of Aiken's Twitter account.